Photos: BACK TO BROADWAY Part 1 at The Friars Club

The Friars Club is back and better than ever. The summer season started out with a sold out series called "BACK TO BROADWAY, Part 1." The event was produced by Friar Jane Shevell. Ms. Shevell's productions at the Friars Club has earned the reputation of "must see".

Many Friars and guests were thrilled to be back at the redesigned iconic club. The evening started out with cocktails in the Barbra Streisand Room. New and old friends greeted each other after a year of social distancing. Each audience member received Michael Riedel's new book, "Singular Sensation" and he personally signed each copy to everyone.

The Show started with Michael Riedel being interviewed by master interviewer Foster Hirsch. Mr. Hirsch has written over 19 books on film and theater and is a distinguished professor of film at Brooklyn College. Their wonderful back and forth banter about backstage Broadway stories kept the audience entertained.

The evening continued with the multi talented Michael Longoria singing Broadway hits.

The highlight of the evening was Longoria singing songs from the mega Broadway hit "Jersey Boys." He played the roll of Frankie Valli on Broadway. He is also a member of the popular group, "Midtown Men". The group was formed by original cast members of "Jersey Boys".

This was one of those magical nights that Friars were always know for and loved.

Jane Shevell and the Friars club will be back on July 27, 2021 with "Back To Broadway Part 2." For reservations email: Friarsfyi@Friarsclub.com or call (212) 751-7272.

Photo Credit: Magda Katz