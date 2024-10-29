Photos: Andrew Barth Feldman Joins LIFE AND TRUST 100th Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night, Emursive’s Life And Trust, a Faustian world of money, sex, and power unfolding in the heart of New York’s Financial District, celebrated their 100th performance at Conwell Tower with Broadway and film star Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Little Shop of Horrors, No Hard Feelings) joining the cast of Life and Trust for one night only in a special guest star role. Monday evening’s performance also welcomed many Broadway friends, including company members from Sunset Blvd., The Outsiders, MJ the Musical, &Juliet, Once Upon a Mattress, Romeo and Juliet, and more. See photos here!

Tickets are currently on sale through December 8, 2024. Andrew Barth Feldman's appearance in Life And Trust marks the first guest starring role in the production. Life And Trust is already a favorite haunt for celebrities who have "opened accounts" at Conwell Tower. Stargazers have spotted Channing Tatum, Tyra Banks, Amy Poehler, Neil Patrick Harris, Ben Platt, David Byrne, Ian Bohen, Daniel K. Isaacs, Sara Bareilles, Elizabeth Banks, Evan Peters and more. At any performance of Life And Trust, you never know who is behind the iconic masks worn by all audience members...



Life And Trust is a world of money, sex, and power, unfolding in the heart of the New York’s Financial District. Those who enter Life and Trust may roam through its sprawling realms at their own pace, as Faustian legends materialize all around them. Beginning on the eve of the Great Crash of 1929 and careening back to the Gilded Age of New York, Life and Trust explores the cost of ambition and desire through the eyes of its many characters. From Wall Street tycoons to vaudeville stars, daring scientists to rebellious bohemians, these dream-like figures form a searing love letter to the history of New York as well as an exploration of human folly and ingenuity. A great spectacle awaits those who are willing to wage their souls.



Life And Trust is Directed by Teddy Bergman, Conceived by Jon Ronson, and features Choreography and co-Direction by Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman. Creative Casting and Movement Direction is by Stefanie Batten Bland and co-Choreographers and Associate Directors Kristen Carcone, Lauren Yalango-Grant, Christopher Cree, and Emily Terndrup.



Life And Trust features a company of over 40 Performers, Devisers, and Contributing Choreographers: Bria Bacon, Tony Bordonaro, Sophie Bortolussi, Nathaniel Buchsbaum, Marc J Cardarelli, Aaron Dalla Villa, Tiffany Violet De Alba, Charles-Alexis Desgagnés, Mia DiLena, Brendan Duggan, Zachary Eisenstat, Raymond Ejiofor, Kim Fischer, Jennifer Florentino, Reshma Gajjar, Douglas J Gillespie, Annie Grove, Alonso Guzman, Dorchel Haqq, Casey Bronwyn Howes, Karl Kenzler, Majella Bess Loughran, Jodi McFadden, Nando Morland, Parker Murphy, Kevin M Pajarillaga, Marla Phelan, Randolph Curtis Rand, Luca Renzi, Gabriella Sibeko, Tori Sparks, Brandin Steffensen, Derek Tabada, Tony Torn, Mike Tyus, Robert Vail, Ryan VanCompernolle, Jacob Michael Warren, Maleek M Washington, and Madeline Wright.



Emursive, renowned for their innovative productions, first captivated audiences with the long-running immersive production Punchdrunk's Sleep No More at The McKittrick Hotel, produced in association with rebecca gold productions.



Building on this legacy, Emursive endeavors to push the boundaries of live entertainment with Life And Trust, as well as their other acclaimed experiences, such as the mind-bending Speakeasy Magick at the Overlook Bar and showgirl spectacular Hypnotique at the McKittrick Hotel. Emursive also produces numerous live concerts, intimate music festivals, and showstopping events at The McKittrick Hotel, Gallow Green, The Club Car, Manderley Bar, Conwell Coffee Hall, and The Overlook Bar.

Comments