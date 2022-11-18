Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons Interviewed at The Lambs

Estelle also celebrated her 95th birthday with the Lambs  in the Pub!

Nov. 18, 2022  

Wednesday night Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons was interviewed by film professor Foster Hirsch at the club house of the legendary Lambs at 3 West 51st Street. She also celebrated her 95th birthday with the Lambs in the Pub.

See photos below!

The Lambs is a social gathering place for entertainment industry and art professionals. Performers, directors, writers, artists and technicians of the entertainment industry gather to celebrate their commonality, in a place where they come to enjoy each others' company, and to display and hone their crafts in an atmosphere of creativity and support, and to nurture creative endeavors. The Lambs is also a historical society preserving and promoting their remarkable 148-year history.

Photos: Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons Interviewed at The Lambs
Foster Hirsch

Photos: Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons Interviewed at The Lambs
Estelle Parsons

Photos: Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons Interviewed at The Lambs
Foster Hirsch and Estelle Parsons

Photos: Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons Interviewed at The Lambs
Estelle Parsons

Photos: Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons Interviewed at The Lambs
Foster Hirsch

Photos: Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons Interviewed at The Lambs
Estelle Parsons

Photos: Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons Interviewed at The Lambs
Foster Hirsch and Estelle Parsons

Photos: Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons Interviewed at The Lambs
Foster Hirsch, Estelle Parsons and Marilyn Sokol

Photos: Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons Interviewed at The Lambs
Estelle Parsons and Marilyn Sokol

Photos: Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons Interviewed at The Lambs
Estelle Parsons



AT THE ILLUSIONISTS TABLE Will Return To The McKittrick Hotel Photo
AT THE ILLUSIONIST'S TABLE Will Return To The McKittrick Hotel
The McKittrick Hotel has announced the return of At The Illusionist's Table, an intimate experience of magic, mentalism and fine dining. Created and hosted by internationally-acclaimed illusionist, Scott Silven, performances will be offered in the hotel's cozy Alpine escape, The Hideout at Gallow Green, beginning Sunday, December 4 through January 30.
Troy Anthonys Fire Ensemble Presents Adrienne Maree Browns TO FEEL A THING: A RITUAL FOR E Photo
Troy Anthony's Fire Ensemble Presents Adrienne Maree Brown's TO FEEL A THING: A RITUAL FOR EMERGENCE, December 10
The Shed announced the continuation of its three-year partnership with Artistic Director Troy Anthony and The Fire Ensemble to foster community-building, intersectional artistic practice, and resource sharing with a new musical work, To Feel A Thing: A Ritual For Emergence by award-winning author and resident artist adrienne maree brown (Emergent Strategy, Pleasure Activism).
Paul Dresher Ensemble, OPERA Americas New Works Forum, Ensemble Ipse & First Look Sono Photo
Paul Dresher Ensemble, OPERA America's New Works Forum, Ensemble Ipse & First Look Sonoma Present the NY Premiere of BOTH EYES OPEN
The Paul Dresher Ensemble, OPERA America's New Works Forum, Ensemble Ipse, and First Look Sonoma present the New York premiere of Both Eyes Open, an experimental chamber opera by Brooklyn-based composer Max Giteck Duykers and Berkeley-based playwright Philip Kan Gotanda.
Jeannette Bayardelle, Amber Ardolino & More to Star in BROADWAY SINGS MARIAH CAREY at Photo
Jeannette Bayardelle, Amber Ardolino & More to Star in BROADWAY SINGS MARIAH CAREY at Sony Hall
What better way to celebrate Christmas, than a Broadway all-star original arrangement of iconic Mariah Carey holiday songs with a huge orchestra? The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series will return to Sony Hall with a holiday spectacular on December 5th.

From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy


Photos: Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons Interviewed at The LambsPhotos: Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons Interviewed at The Lambs
November 18, 2022

See photos of Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons being interviewed by film professor Foster Hirsch at the club house of the legendary Lambs.
Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary GalaPhotos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
November 16, 2022

Check out photos from the red carpet at the Primary Stages 38th anniversary gala! The gala honored long-time collaborators Charles Busch and Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare; The Tribute Artist) with the 2022 Einhorn Mentorship Award.
Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award GalaPhotos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
November 15, 2022

The gala honored musical theater legend Leslie Uggams  with the 2022 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater, which will be presented by Dionne Warwick. Ted Chapin was also honored with The York Theatre Company Founders' Award, presented by his daughters Anika and Zoë Chapin. Check out photos here!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Argyle TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Argyle Theatre
November 13, 2022

The Argyle Theatre's Disney's Beauty and The Beast opened on Saturday, November 12th, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities. The production, directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed and co-directed by Debbie Roshe with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner, runs through January 1, 2023. Check out photos from the opening below!
Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN Sings 'Carols For A Cure'Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN Sings 'Carols For A Cure'
November 11, 2022

See exclusive photos of The Music Man cast as they laid down their vocal track of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” written by Meredith Wilson for Carols for a Cure.