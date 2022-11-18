Photos: Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons Interviewed at The Lambs

Wednesday night Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons was interviewed by film professor Foster Hirsch at the club house of the legendary Lambs at 3 West 51st Street. She also celebrated her 95th birthday with the Lambs in the Pub.

The Lambs is a social gathering place for entertainment industry and art professionals. Performers, directors, writers, artists and technicians of the entertainment industry gather to celebrate their commonality, in a place where they come to enjoy each others' company, and to display and hone their crafts in an atmosphere of creativity and support, and to nurture creative endeavors. The Lambs is also a historical society preserving and promoting their remarkable 148-year history.