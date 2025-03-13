Photos: AUGUST WILSON NEW VOICES Competition Winners Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TDF and MTC recently cohosted the 2024-2025 New York City August Wilson New Voices regional competition. Check out photos from the event.

Formerly known as the August Wilson Monologue Competition, this program aims to expose students from all five boroughs to the rich and rewarding work of Black playwright August Wilson and to help participants hone their performance skills.

The winner of a multitude of honors, including one Tony Award and two Pulitzer Prizes, August Wilson is celebrated for his American Century Cycle: ten plays, each set in a different decade, depicting the African-American experience throughout the 20th century.

The competition was open to all NYC high school students age 19 or younger, with no fee or previous theatre experience required to participate. MTC’s Learning and Community Engagement team hosted Open Houses and August Wilson Days of Learning for entrants, facilitated the AWNV national curriculum for students, provided one-on-one coaching for competitors, and organized community building activities for the finalists. MTC also produced and hosted the regional finals of the competition in NYC, giving participants the opportunity to perform at the company’s Off-Broadway home at New York City Center Stage I. The event was emceed by NYU Professor and August Wilson Society President Michael Dinwiddie, and the regional finalists were evaluated by an adjudicator panel of artistic professionals – Heather Alicia Simms, April Matthis, Chris Myers, and Erica A. Hart, CSA – who identified the competition winners.

In addition to the prizes listed below, each of the 12 regional finalists received $500.00 and certificates of achievement from MTC/TDF and Deputy Manhattan Borough President Keisha Sutton-James, on behalf of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

The winners were:

1st Place, $5,000 prize: Chinua Baraka Payne (Jitney - Youngblood in Act 2, Scene 1)

· 12th Grade, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts

2nd Place, $3,500 prize: Reed Harris Butts (Seven Guitars - Canewell in Act 2, Scene 7)

· 10th Grade, Professional Performing Arts School

3rd Place, $2,000 prize: Jackie Joyce McGrew (Fences - Rose in Act 2, Scene 1)

· 9th Grade, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts

Photo Credit: JT Anderson



Mitrius Monroe

Alfa Balde

Michael Dinwiddie

Deputy Manhattan Borough President Keisha Sutton

Chinua Baraka Payne and Family

Devin Haqqan and Ashley Thomas

Finalists and Adjucators

Jackie Joyce McGrew

Tabatha White

Noel Koppoe

Nadia Daniel

Lily Chesler

Kimberley Chauvet

Kassidie Lucca

Justice Walker

Reed Harris Butts

Chinua Baraka Payne

Chinua Baraka Payne

Comments