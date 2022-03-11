Photos: A WHITE MAN'S GUIDE TO RIKERS ISLAND Returns to the Gene Frankel Theatre 

After a critically acclaimed and often-extended run in 2019, A WHITE MAN'S GUIDE TO RIKERS ISLAND has returned for an encore engagement. Based on a true story, it is written by Richard Roy (Richard III with Denzel Washington) and Eric C. Webb, directed by Thomas G. Waites (Awake and Sing! starring Frances McDormand, King Richard III starring Al Pacino), and stars Richard Roy and Dillon John Collins.

When a drunk driving incident leads to an involuntary manslaughter charge, a privileged white actor finds himself serving time at Rikers Island, where the population is over 92% people of color. For the first time in his life, Rich is now a minority and his skin color makes him a target. Caught between drug lords, gang members, and his wise trans cellmate, this clueless white man must learn how to survive the violence, horniness, and mind-numbing nothingness that is prison. All while trying to find forgiveness for his crime. Oh, and at the insistence of his Corrections Officer, write A WHITE MAN'S GUIDE TO RIKERS ISLAND for submission to the National Penitentiary Press Competition. Seriously. An eye-opening look inside our broken penal system and a cautionary tale for anyone of any race.

A WHITE MAN'S GUIDE TO RIKERS ISLAND runs through April 2, Thursday - Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm at Gene Frankel Theatre (24 Bond Street, between Bowery and Lafayette -- accessible from B,D,F,M trains at Broadway/Lafayette or the #6 at Bleecker). Tickets are $35, available at www.rikersplay.com