Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At At The Players Theatre

Be Bold! Productions A Christmas Carol the Musical opened Off-Broadway at the Players Theatre in Greenwich Village on Sunday, celebrating its 16th anniversary season! See photos from the production.

A Christmas Carol the Musical features a book by director Brenda Bell, and a score by Michael Sgouros. Joining Sgouros in the pit are percussionists Sean Statser, Britton Matthews, Emily Sgouros and Chris Natale.

The creative team working behind the scenes includes choreographer Shea Coughlin-Jacobs, vocal director Eric Fletcher, scenic consultant Elizabeth Chaney, lighting designer Jessica Choi, costumer Courtney E. Hansen, production manager Emma Ruopp, stage manager Nicholas Thomas, assistant stage manager Kelley Alogna, and children’s ensemble coordinator Charlene Ilardi.

Cast members bringing Londoners to life in front of traditional pantomime-inspired backdrops are Eric Fletcher, Andrea Woodbridge, Brenda Bell, Michael DeRosa, Courtney E. Hansen, Thomas Ovitt, Lexie Showalter, Austin Blake Sasser, Shea Coughlin-Jacobs, Sue-Ellen Mandell, Sara Horiuchi, Alex Russ, Celeste Vandermillen, Maximilian Johnsson, Avery Ilardi, Rosie Ilardi, Giulia Ilardi, Nicholas David Crocco, Owen Corrigan, Christopher Burke, Clara Burke, Ella Anderson, Sadie Lewinter.

Photo Credit: Giancarlo Osaben



Comments