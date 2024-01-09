Photo: Rehearsals Begin for A SIGN OF THE TIMES at New World Stages

A Sign of the Times begins previews February 7, 2024 in advance of a February 22, 2024 opening night at New World Stages.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the songs of Petula Clark, Lesley Gore, Dusty Springfield, and other classic pop hits of the 1960s, will play a commercial engagement beginning March 4, 2024 following its limited four-week run from February 7-March 3, 2024 as a production of York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Marie Grace LaFerrara, Executive Director).

See a photo from the first day of rehearsals below!

A Sign of the Times begins previews February 7, 2024 in advance of a February 22, 2024 opening night at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).

A Sign of the Times stars Chilina Kennedy (Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square) as Cindy, two-time Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago) as Brian, Justin Matthew Sargent (Broadway: Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages) as Matt, Akron Lanier Watson (Broadway: Hamilton, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Color Purple) as Cody and Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry (Broadway: 1776, Ain’t No Mo) as Tanya. 

The cast also features Cassie Austin (National Tour: Hello, Dolly!), Erica Simone Barnett (Broadway: Matilda the Musical), Alyssa Carol (Broadway: Bad Cinderella), Melessie Clark (Regional: Once on This Island, Into the Woods), Jeremiah Ginn (New York: The Immersive Great Gatsby, Murder for Two), Kuppi Alec Jessop (Regional: Mamma Mia!, Legally Blonde), Lena Matthews (National Tour: Jesus Christ Superstar), Maggie McDowell (Broadway: Kinky Boots, Disaster!), J Savage (Broadway: Bad Cinderella), Justin Showell (National Tour: Hamilton; Off-Broadway: Buena Vista Social Club), Michael Starr (Broadway: Bright Star) and Edward Staudenmayer (Broadway: Girl from the North Country, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me).  

Based on an original story by Richard J. Robin, A Sign of the Times features With a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman (Roar!, Cassandra Complex), music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Joseph Church(Broadway: The Lion King, In the Heights), choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (Broadway/London: School of Rock, London: SuperYou), and direction by Gabriel Barre (Broadway: Amazing Grace; Off-Broadway: Almost Maine, The Wild Party). 

The year is 1965. With the country in transition – as the war in Vietnam rages on and struggles for civil rights and women’s liberation command headlines – one aspirational young woman finds herself in New York City, and ready to dive into this brave new world. In A Sign of the Times, journey back to America’s most unforgettable decade as a young photographer tries to make her way amid the changing times that defined an era. A totally original story with such classic songs as “Downtown,” “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Rescue Me,” and “I Know A Place,” plus dozens more, A Sign of the Times explodes with the music you love, and the madness that shaped that generation – and our own.  

The creative team features set design by Evan Adamson (associate designer for The Music Man, Leopoldstadt), costume design by Johanna Pan(Broadway: assistant designer for Sweeney Todd, Hangmen), lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington (Broadway: Chicago, Sweeney Todd), sound design by Shannon Slaton (Broadway: Melissa Etheridge: My Window; The Illusionists), projection design by Brad Peterson (Broadway: associate designer for Camelot, Pictures from Home) and hair, wig and makeup design by J. Jared Janas (Broadway: Purlie Victorious, Sweeney Todd). Music Director is Britt Bonney. Casting is by JZ Casting. 

Photo: Rehearsals Begin for A SIGN OF THE TIMES at New World Stages
The Cast of A SIGN OF THE TIMES




