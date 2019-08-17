Photo Flash: WAITING FOR JOHNNY DEPP at Rave Theater Festival

K.I.S.S. THEATRICALS presents the East Coast premiere of WAITING FOR JOHNNY DEPP starring Broadway's DONNA VIVINO (Les Miz, Hairspray, Wicked) as part of the RAVE THEATER FESTIVAL. This one-woman musical with book, music and lyrics by JANET COLE VALDEZ and DEEDEE O'MALLEY, music by BETTIE ROSS, directed by HOLLY FRIEDMAN and choreography by JUSON WILLIAMS revolves around the zany adventures of an actress who risks it all for the role of a lifetime.



The performance schedule for "Waiting for Johnny Depp" is as follows:

Saturday, August 17 at 8:45 pm

Sunday, August 18 at 8:30 pm

Monday, August 19 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 24 at 4:00 pm

Sunday, August 25 at 2:00 pm



Tickets are $25.00 for regular seats and $35.00 for premium seats (guarantees a seat in the best section of the theater) and can be purchased online at http://ravetheaterfestival.com/tickets-and-passes/ or by calling (866) 811-4111.



Teatro SEA, at the Clemente Soto Velez Cultural Center, is located at 107 Suffolk Street, 1st Floor in Manhattan.

WAITING FOR JOHNNY DEPP takes us on a wild ride with New York actress Rita Donatella, in her quest to land the role of a lifetime in a Johnny Depp film. Constantly reinventing herself to be more perfect for the role, she courageously navigates the rough waters of the Big Apple with humor and chutzpah. waitingforjohnnydepp.com



Past productions of WAITING FOR JOHNNY DEPP at TUTS Underground in Houston and at the Whitefire Theatre in North Hollywood in 2016 received rave reviews. Stage Raw named it one of the Top Ten Stage Shows in L.A.



