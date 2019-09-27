Photo Flash: THE SWIMMER Opens at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre

Article Pixel Sep. 27, 2019  

Diana Nyad, the celebrated long-distance swimmer, brings her riveting new play, The Swimmer, to the Minetta Lane Theatre beginning Thursday, September 26. This three-night engagement runs through September 28 and will be recorded live for Audible listeners globally.

At the age of 64, legendary athlete Diana Nyad inspired the world when she walked onto the shores of Key West after "crossing the Mt. Everest of the earth's oceans," becoming the first person in history to make the 111-mile swim from Cuba to Florida without the assistance of a shark cage. In The Swimmer, Nyad shares the heartbreaking setbacks, brushes with death and the victories that kept her going, plunging the audience into the depths of her extraordinary journey. Written by Nyad, directed by Emmy Award winner Jane Anderson, and featuring her longtime friend and coach Bonnie Stoll, Nyad makes her New York stage debut in this powerful true story of passion and resilience.

Audible Inc., the world's largest seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment, produces the special three-night engagement. Tickets to The Swimmer at the Minetta Lane Theatre start at $23 and are available here.

Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Audible

Photo Flash: THE SWIMMER Opens at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre
Diana Nyad, Bonnie Stoll and Jane Anderson

Photo Flash: THE SWIMMER Opens at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre
Diana Nyad and Bonnie Stoll

Photo Flash: THE SWIMMER Opens at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre
Diana Nyad

Photo Flash: THE SWIMMER Opens at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre
Bonnie Stoll and Diana Nyad

Photo Flash: THE SWIMMER Opens at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre
Bonnie Stoll and Diana Nyad

Photo Flash: THE SWIMMER Opens at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre
Diana Nyad

Photo Flash: THE SWIMMER Opens at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre
Diana Nyad

Photo Flash: THE SWIMMER Opens at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre
Diana Nyad



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Hungarian State Opera Orchestra Announces 2019/2020 Concert Season
  • MARY POPPINS to Fly Into Madach Theater
  • THE BABY MONITOR Joins Lineup of Belgrade Pride Theater Festival
  • Activist/Theatre Artist Joan Lipkin Stages Play In Serbia This September