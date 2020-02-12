Photo Flash: THE ADDAMS FAMILY Haunts Broadway Workshop

On Sunday, February 9th, Broadway Workshop presented an all new pilot production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY Younger@Part, in a new thirty-minute edition. Students in the production had the opportunity to create their roles in a studio setting, which culminated in a presentation at The Ailey Studios. The Studio Workshop program starred a cast of twenty talented young students, and was directed by Cassie Okenka (School of Rock, Wicked), choreographed by Halle Mastroberardino, with musical direction by Sarah Statler, and was produced by Marc Tumminelli and Sarah Glugatch.

Cast: Alessandra Laurence, Alexander Noerr, Aliya Keshavarz, Amanda Cordone, Annabel Gilly, Charlotte Mervin, Diana Skye Davidson, Ella Doherty, Emalyn Hedges, Gabrielle Arias, Isabelle Jachts, Joshua Kai Kaplan, Kaian Lilien, Leanne Parks, Lily Lewinter, Makayla Carter, Noah Walker, Noelle Louis, Skyla Perkowski, Teja Pollard

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Younger@Part Edition was produced under special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

For more information on Broadway Workshop visit - www.BroadwayWorkshop.com

Photo Credit: Monica Simoes.





