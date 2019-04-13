Photo Flash: Pat Suzuki, Jason Robert Brown And Georgia Stitt Visit SMART BLONDE

On April 9th, Pat Suzuki, Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt attended Smart Blonde and visited with the cast after the show. Check out the photos below!

Smart Blonde, written by Willy Holtzman and directed by Peter Flynn, has its New York premiere on March 26, 2019 at 59E59 Theaters. The four-member cast features Andréa Burns as Judy Holliday, with Andrea Bianchi, Mark Lotito and Jonathan Spivey.

In New York City, star Judy Holliday lays down a series of tracks about her rise to fame amidst the politics of the 1950s. Memory and song converge as the "dumb blonde" with a genius IQ charts her experiences from Greenwich Village to Broadway and beyond with notable show business alums, including Leonard Bernstein and Marilyn Monroe.

Smart Blonde began performances March 16th and ends the limited sold-out engagement on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison Avenues). To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit www.59e59.org

Photo Credit: Lia Chang



Pat Suzuki and Andréa Burns



Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt, Andréa Burns, Pat Suzuki, Andrea Bianchi, Jonathan Spivey, Mark Lotito



Jason Robert Brown and Andréa Burns



Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown and Andréa Burns



Andrea Bianchi and Pat Suzuki



Pat Suzuki, Andrea Bianchi, Jonathan Spivey, Mark Lotito



Andréa Burns, Lia Chang, Andrea Bianchi and Pat Suzuki. Photo by Garth Kravits





