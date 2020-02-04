Photo Flash: Paddington Illustrator R.W. Alley Visits PADDINGTON GETS IN A JAM

Jonathan Rockefeller's NY Times's Critic's Pick Paddington Gets in a Jam, now playing at Union Square's DR2, hosted award-winning illustrator R.W. Alley on Sunday, February at 2 pm for a FREE post-show event that featured a talk-back, a Paddington illustration demonstration and book signing with Mr. Alley.

Check out photos below!

R.W. Alley has been illustrating the Paddington books since the 1990s. His artwork now appears on the full range of picture books, many of which have been re-illustrated by him in recent years, along with the iApp versions. Although best known for his full-color work, Bob Alley's delightful pen and ink line drawings appear throughout the pages of the latest novels, including "Paddington Races Ahead," which was published in the UK in April 2012. www.rwalley.com

In Jonathan Rockefeller's Paddington Gets in a Jam, Paddington goes next door to borrow a cup of sugar from his neighbor Mr. Curry, who is in a panic because he's expecting a visit from his Great Aunt Matilda. And so, Paddington volunteers to help Mr. Curry with his to-do list before her imminent arrival.

Throughout the afternoon, Paddington attempts items on the list - repair the pipes in the bathroom, vacuum the floors, install new wallpaper, bake a cake... But in typical Paddington fashion, nothing goes to plan. The pipes burst and flood the bathroom. The vacuum cleaner misbehaves and leaves dust everywhere. Paddington adds too much self-rising flour to the cake and his efforts at wallpapering turn into catastrophic (and sticky) chaos!

Will Paddington be able to fix everything before Great Aunt Matilda arrives?

Cast includes Jake Bazel (TV: "Sesame Street," NYC & International Tour The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show), Jessica Bulzacchelli (Regional: James and the Giant Peach), John Cody (TV: "Sesame Street," Monkey and Dino's Funky Puppet Show!), A.J. Ditty (Puffs; or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic) and Kirsty Moon (NYC: That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody NYC/International Tour: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show).

Paddington Gets in a Jam is created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller with Puppet Creation by Rockefeller Productions. Creative team includes Doug Kmiotek (Playwright), David Goldstein & Peter R. Feuchtwanger (Set Design), Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), Dave Ferdinand (Sound Design), Mikaela Hogan (Props Master), PRF Productions (Production Supervisor), Hannah Delmore (Stage Manager), Cindi Rush (Casting), Jill Bowman (General Manager) and Krista Robbins (Associate General Manager).





