Photo Flash: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Presents SOUL TO SOUL

Soul to Soul, the electrifying and emotionally captivating theatrical concert that explores the parallels of African American and Jewish history took the stage at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend on Sunday, January 19. Presented by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF), Soul to Soul included for the first time the participation of Oscar- and Grammy-nominated IMPACT Repertory Theatre.

The event began with an introduction by Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, Executive Vice President of The New York Board of Rabbis, and New York City Council Member Robert E. Cornegy, Jr., who represents the Council's 36th District spanning Bedford Stuyvesant and Crown Heights.

Soul to Soul-which sold out once again-followed the experiences of two minority peoples and their paths to America's promise of freedom-overcoming segregation, prejudice, and economic hardship. The concert portrayed stirring songs in Yiddish and in English, culminating in a high-energy collection of enthralling music, celebrating the historic partnership between the African American and Jewish people during the Civil Rights Era.

This audience favorite, which has toured nationally (including in Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, and Miami) and internationally (in Toronto and Bucharest), celebrated diversity and strength in unity. The presentation featured: Lisa Fishman (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), renowned Cantor Magda Fishman (Temple Beth El of Stamford, Connecticut), Elmore James (Broadway's Beauty and the Beast), and Tony Perry (Five Guys Named Moe).

Conceived in 2010 by Zalmen Mlotek, Soul to Soul was first designed as a song-cycle and has evolved since then to include an interwoven narrative accompanied by newly updated multimedia imagery and video, curated by Motl Didner, that reflects the ongoing need for unity and healing in today's socio-economic climate. The musical ensemble included Dmitri Zisl Slepovitch, Brian Glassman, and Matt Temkin, with musical direction by Mlotek.

For the first time, this year's Soul to Soul featured singers from IMPACT Repertory Theatre under the direction of Carlton T. Taylor, its Artistic Director. IMPACT Repertory Theatre, an Oscar- and Grammy-nominated youth program the gives free training in writing, music, dance, theater, leadership training and community activism to young people, is led by Executive Artistic Director and Founder Jamal Joseph and Executive Producer and Founder Voza Rivers. IMPACT performs to more than 25,000 people annually at venues ranging from the United Nations Headquarters, New York City Hall, hospitals, public schools, and penitentiaries, and has appeared at the Apollo Theater, Lincoln Center, and The Public Theater, and during the annual HARLEM WEEK celebration.

