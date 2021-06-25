Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Johanna Telander And Quentin Garzon At A Studio Session For KALEVALA THE MUSICAL

The studio cast is led by Tony- and Olivier nominee Ramin Karimloo and Tony Award winner Alice Ripley.

Jun. 25, 2021  

Johanna Telander's "Kalevala: the Musical" concept album recording sessions are at full speed! This time, strings, brass, and reeds recording session at Threshold Recording Studio. Featuring Jessica Santiago, Julie Dombroski, Justin Vance, Kate Amrine, Katie Chambers, Lydia Hull, Magdalena Kress, Nadir Aslam, Olli Hirvonen, Tom Kmiecik, Una Tone.

Lead producer Quentin Garzon about the musical: "I believe that this show has one of the best scores I've heard and a true potential to be the next big Broadway hit with a tremendous, diverse cast in league with Hadestown and Hamilton."

The concept album, featuring beautiful orchestrations by Marko Hilpo, is produced by Quentin Garzón and Kristi Roosmaa and set to be released in August 2021.

Photo credit: Connor Engstrom/ Magdalena Kress (Olli Hirvonen)

Katie Chambers, Nadir Aslam, Lydia Hull, Una Tone

Katie Chambers

Lydia Hull, Nadir Aslam

Magda Kress

Marc Sokolson, Jessica Santiago, Julie Dombroski

Nadir Aslam

Derek Rusinek

Jessica Santiago, Julie Dombroski, Kate Amrine

Julie Dombroski, Kate Amrine

Justin Vance

Tom Kmiecik

Una Tone

Olli Hirvonen


