Photos: Johanna Telander And Quentin Garzon At A Studio Session For KALEVALA THE MUSICAL

Johanna Telander's "Kalevala: the Musical" concept album recording sessions are at full speed! This time, strings, brass, and reeds recording session at Threshold Recording Studio. Featuring Jessica Santiago, Julie Dombroski, Justin Vance, Kate Amrine, Katie Chambers, Lydia Hull, Magdalena Kress, Nadir Aslam, Olli Hirvonen, Tom Kmiecik, Una Tone.

Lead producer Quentin Garzon about the musical: "I believe that this show has one of the best scores I've heard and a true potential to be the next big Broadway hit with a tremendous, diverse cast in league with Hadestown and Hamilton."

The studio cast is led by Tony- and Olivier nominee Ramin Karimloo and Tony Award winner Alice Ripley.

The concept album, featuring beautiful orchestrations by Marko Hilpo, is produced by Quentin Garzón and Kristi Roosmaa and set to be released in August 2021.

Photo credit: Connor Engstrom/ Magdalena Kress (Olli Hirvonen)