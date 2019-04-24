Photo Flash: Inside Clubbed Thumb's Gala Honoring Heidi Schreck and More

Apr. 24, 2019  

Clubbed Thumb held their gala earlier this week, honoring playwrights Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me), Jaclyn Backhaus (Men on Boats), and Sarah DeLappe (The Wolves) and their feminist disruption of the American theatre. Special guests for the evening included Tatiana Maslany, Lila Neugebauer, Grace Gummer, Pam MacKinnon and Anne Kauffman, among others.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Elke Young



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: In Rehearsal For Shakespeare in the Park's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
  • Photo Flash: Inside NYC Children's Theater's 2019 Gala
  • Photo Flash: Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE NILE Celebrates 75 Years At The Players Theatre
  • La MaMa Presents STONEWALL 50
  • THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL Begins Performances Sunday, 4/28
  • Cady Huffman and Angie Schworer Will Host LiLY Legacies Gala

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup