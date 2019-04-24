Photo Flash: Inside Clubbed Thumb's Gala Honoring Heidi Schreck and More
Clubbed Thumb held their gala earlier this week, honoring playwrights Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me), Jaclyn Backhaus (Men on Boats), and Sarah DeLappe (The Wolves) and their feminist disruption of the American theatre. Special guests for the evening included Tatiana Maslany, Lila Neugebauer, Grace Gummer, Pam MacKinnon and Anne Kauffman, among others.
Check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Elke Young
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Heidi Schreck and John Ellison Conlee
Heidi Schreck and Anne Kauffman
Sarah DeLappe, Pam McKinnon and Anne Kauffman
Heidi Schreck, Sarah DeLappe and Jaclyn Backhaus
Heidi Schreck, Sarah DeLappe and Jaclyn Backhaus with Rosdely Ciprian and Anne Kauffman
Sarah DeLappe, Jaclyn Backhaus and Heidi Schreck
Lila Neugebauer, Grace Gummer and Tatiana Maslany
Max Posner, Sarah DeLappe, Jaclyn Backhaus and Andrew Scoville
Sarah DeLappe, Jaclyn Backhaus, Heidi Schreck and Anne Kauffman
Tatiana Maslany, Grace Gummer and Jeremy Shamos
Tatiana Maslany, Grace Gummer, Mia Katigbak, Bebe Neuwirth, Lois Smith, Rosdely Ciprian, Donetta Lavinia Grays and Gayle Rankin