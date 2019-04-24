Photo Flash: Inside Clubbed Thumb's Gala Honoring Heidi Schreck and More

Clubbed Thumb held their gala earlier this week, honoring playwrights Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me), Jaclyn Backhaus (Men on Boats), and Sarah DeLappe (The Wolves) and their feminist disruption of the American theatre. Special guests for the evening included Tatiana Maslany, Lila Neugebauer, Grace Gummer, Pam MacKinnon and Anne Kauffman, among others.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Elke Young





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You