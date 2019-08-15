Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Atlantic Theater Co's SUNDAY

Get a peek inside rehearsals for Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere production of Sunday written by Jack Thorne and directed by Lee Sunday Evans.

Sunday begins performance on September 4 and opens on Monday, September 23 at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street). The production is an limited engagement through October 13, 2019

Sunday will feature Juliana Canfield (The House That Will Not Stand), Ruby Frankel, Maurice Jones (Lifespan of a Fact), Zane Pais (Dead Poets Society), Sadie Scott ("Sweetbitter"), and Christian Strange.

There is a moment when you want to look ahead to the future, but the past is eating you whole. In Sunday, friends gather for a book group, anxious to prove their intellectual worth, but that anxiety gets the better of any actual discussion as emotional truths come pouring out.

Sunday will feature scenic design by Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, lighting design by Masha Tsimring, sound design by Lee Kinney, original compositions by Daniel Kluger, and casting by Telsey + Company: Will Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA.

Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster





