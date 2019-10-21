Photo Flash: Gary Busey Stars In ONLY HUMAN Opening Tonight At the Theatre at St. Clements

Only Human, which stars Academy Award nominee Gary Busey as The Boss, Mike Squillante as Lou, Kim Steele as Maggie, and Evan Maltby as Jay opens tonight at the Theatre at St. Clements (423 West 46th Street). The production also features Ben Bogen, Lili Thomas, and Charles West. Visit the show's official website at www.onlyhumanmusical.com to purchase tickets or for more information.



The remix track is produced by Mike and Nick Squillante alongside IDAP Music's multi-platinum producer William Larsen (Nico and Vinz's "Am I Wrong," Kygo's "Stay," Florida Georgia Line's "H.O.L.Y.," among others).



Only Human features a book by Jess Carson, and music and lyrics by Mike Squillante, based on a story by Jesse Murphy and Mike Squillante. The production is choreographed by Josue Jasmin and directed by NJ Agwuna.



Orchestrations, arrangements and musical direction is by Adrià Barbosa. Only Human was developed last year with a workshop at Oklahoma City University.



Before they were enemies, they were co-workers. Jesus and Lucifer never saw eye-to-eye, but when an extreme case of creative differences gets the best of them, all hell breaks loose...literally. A hilarious new musical of biblical proportions, Only Human shakes up heaven with kick-ass pop rock tunes and corporate attire.



The creative team features scenic design by Andrew Moerdyk, costume design by Avery Reed, lighting design by Eric Norbury and sound design by Benjamin Scheff. Production stage manager is Emely Zepeda. Production management is by Senovva. Foresight Theatrical serves as general manager.



Only Human is produced by Jesse Murphy, co-founder of Jesse|James Films, with partner James Sears Bryant. Additional producers are Gylden Entertainment, James Raby, Dick & Mary Meisterling, Steven Becker, Whitney Wood, and Jela Okpara.





