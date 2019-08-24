Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast Of DINING WITH PLOETZ At Theatre For The New City

Dining with Ploetz, an evening of one-acts, will play at Theater for the New City September 5 - 22. Opening night is slated for Friday, September 6 at 8:00 pm. Written by playwright and published author Richard Ploetz, the production features three dark comedies, Goldfish, Memory Like a Pale Green Clock and Bone Appetite.

The one-acts feature a repertory cast that has numerous Broadway and off-Broadway credits. Longtime collaborators Steven Hauck and Richard Ploetz direct. Dining with Ploetz is presented by Theater for the New City, Crystal Field, Executive Director, in association with Nedworks, Inc.

GOLDFISH

Sabrina, a feral child, just turned 6 and her parents are throwing her a party in their shabby loft in the desolate rug district. After the cake is eaten, the parents and their only friend Beth, wait for an aristocratic couple to arrive. The couple arrives minutes before midnight with a strange "poet" they just met on the street. Now, as a goldfish presides, the evening begins.

MEMORY LIKE A PALE GREEN CLOCK

A husband surprises his wife with a romantic dinner at an extravagant restaurant. Across from them is a woman sitting alone that he remembers but can't place. As his distraction persists his wife becomes increasingly irritated. While the evening unravels an ancient waiter serves as an enigmatic master of ceremonies.

BONE APPETITE

A tale inspired by a true story. One character focuses on a special dinner, the other on how it will be served. What is at "steak" here, a simple meal or something of a more existential nature? Enlightenment--served as desert?

The repertory cast includes Wynne Anders (off-Broadway Claymont/Emerging Artists), Elizabeth A. Bell (A Fool's Lear/IRT), Christopher Borg(Charles Busch's The Confession of Lily Dare/TNC), Claudia Fabella (Universal Kids/NBC), Steven Hauck (Broadway Irena's Vow), Jamie Heinlein(off-Broadway Penny Penniworth/Emerging Artists), and Ryan HilIiard (off-Broadway Grey Gardens/Playwrights Horizon).

The creative team includes lighting design by Alex Bartenieff and scenic design by Mark Marcante. Elizabeth Ramsay serves as production stage manager and production manager, assistant stage manager, Leah Lundin Hall Produced by Nedworks, Inc.

Performances take place at Theater for the New City, 155 1st Avenue (Between 9th & 10th Street), New York City, NY 10003. Subways: L to 1st Avenue, 4/6 to Astor Place, F to 2nd Avenue, R/W to 8th Street.

Tickets are $18.00 and can be purchased at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4304402 or by calling (212) 868-4444. Tickets purchased before August 30 are $12. Running time: 85 minutes.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You