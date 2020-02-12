Photo Flash: First Look at THE SICKNESS at Access Theatre

W.I. Productions presents The Sickness, a new play written and directed by Emil Varda. The Sickness plays a limited engagement through February 29 at Access Theatre (380 Broadway, at the corner of White Street, NYC). The official opening is Thursday, February 13 at 8PM. Tickets are available online at OvationTix.com.

The Sickness follows two artists lost in the mad hell of heroin addiction. Set in the Lower East Side of the 1990s, the play is structured from Homer's Odyssey, only aboard a Ship of Fools, without a captain, without a beginning or goal, going nowhere, lost in frenzied pursuit of an Ithaca that cannot be found.

The cast of The Sickness features Ryan Cupello (National Tours: Dirty Dancing, Fiddler on the Roof), Mia Vallet (off-Broadway: Mary Shelley Frankenstein, Ashville) and Mark Lobene (The Bohemians at the Theater for the New City. The scenic and costume design is by Vincent Gunn, and lighting design by Alexander Fetchko.





