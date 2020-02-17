Advertisement
Photo Flash: First Look at RULES OF DESIRE at The Playroom Theater

Article Pixel Feb. 17, 2020  

Rules of Desire, a new play by award-winning playwright William Mastrosimone (Extremities), will have its world premiere Off Broadway in a limited engagement next month. Performances are set to begin on Tuesday, February 11th at 7:30pm at The Playroom Theatre (151 West 46th Street - just east of Broadway). Opening Night is set for Monday, February 24th, 2020 at 7:30pm. Performances will continue through March 21, 2020.

Check out photos below!

A startling and timely play by the author of Extremities, Rules of Desire, explores issues of power, self-preservation and profound humanism in the context of a frightening, beautiful drama. Three characters battle for love, lust and survival with stealth and a surprising element of comedy.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

McKenna Harrington, Tristan Biber

McKenna Harrington

McKenna Harrington, Tristan Biber

McKenna Harrington, Tristan Biber

Tristan Biber, Christopher Sutton

Tristan Biber

Christopher Sutton

McKenna Harrington, Christopher Sutton

Christopher Sutton, McKenna Harrington

McKenna Harrington, Christopher Sutton

McKenna Harrington, Tristan Biber

Tristan Biber, Christopher Sutton

McKenna Harrington, Tristan Biber

McKenna Harrington, Christopher Sutton

Christopher Sutton, McKenna Harrington

McKenna Harrington, Christopher Sutton



