Photo Flash: First Look at CAROLINE, OR CHANGE at Astoria Performing Arts Center

Award-winning and critically-acclaimed Astoria Performing Arts Center (APAC - Jesse Marchese, Executive Director; Dev Bondarin, Artistic Director) continues its 18th mainstage season with a production of the Tony-nominated musical Caroline, or Change by Tony Kushner (Book & Lyrics) and Jeanine Tesori (Music), directed by APAC artistic director, Dev Bondarin (New York Innovative Theatre Award nominee for Best Director for APAC's 2017 production of Raisin). Caroline, or Change runs from May 2 - 25, 2019 at the Broccoli Theater at the Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens, 21-12 30th Road (at 21st Street), Astoria, NY 11102.

Set in one of the most turbulent decades in America's history, the Tony-nominated Caroline, or Change tells the riveting story of a remarkable but uneasy friendship between a young Jewish boy and his family's Black maid in 1963 Louisiana. The virtuosic score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), which blends blues, gospel and traditional Jewish melodies, creates a breathtaking tapestry for Tony Kushner's (Angels in America) provocative and deeply moving libretto, which tells the story of a country on the brink of change.

The cast of Caroline, or Change will feature Amanda Bailey*, LaDonna Burns*, Milanis Clark, Sabatino Cruz, Marcie Henderson*, Greg Horton*, Scott Mendelsohn, Sharaé Moultrie, Nave' Murray, Tony Perry*, Nattalyee Randall*, Joël René*, Lauren Singerman*, Gordon Stanley*, and Navida Stein*.

The Caroline, or Change creative team includes: Dev Bondarin (Director), Minhui Lee (Music Director), Kemar Jewel (Choreographer), Christopher Swader & Justin Swader (Scenic & Prop Designers), Marissa Menezes (Costume Designer), Danielle Verkennes (Lighting Designer), Kimberly S. O'Loughlin (Sound Designer), Margaret Baughman (Production Stage Manager), and Jessi Blue Gormezano (Casting Director).

Caroline, or Change originally opened Off-Broadway at The Public Theater in a production directed by George C. Wolfe in November 2003. It transferred to Broadway in May 2004 with Tonya Pinkins in the title role. The show was critically acclaimed and earned six Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, and a win for Anika Noni Rose for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students and senior citizens, and are now available online at www.apacny.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the theater, one hour prior to each performance.

