Photo Flash: First Look THE GIANT HOAX at Theatre Row

Marking the 150th anniversary of "the biggest hoax in history," IndieWorks Theatre Company, Inc., in association with Visceral Entertainment, presents The Giant Hoax a new musical based upon the true(?) story of New York's famous Cardiff Giant, with book, music and lyrics by Kit Goldstein Grant, choreography by Molly Model, music direction by Jonathon Lynch and orchestrations by Mark Brymer. Christopher Michaels directs a cast of 13, including Paul Aguirre*, Mary Albert, Henry Fin Berry, Greg Carter*, Sarah Chiu, Yvette Monique Clark*, Jianzi Colón-Soto, Daniel Moser*, Robyne Parrish*, Kevin Riddagh, Staci Stout, Ben Tostado*, and Forest VanDyke*. Sixteen performances will be staged on a varying scheduling at Theatre Row's Theatre One (formerly The Lion Theatre) 410 West 42nd Street in New York City from November 19-December 7, 2019. The Giant Hoax is recommended for ages six and up.

Do you want to see a world of wonder? Travel back to 1869 with Emily, "Stub", P.T. Barnum, and a prehistoric petrified giant on a musical journey you won't soon forget! Emily, a bright young girl with an overactive imagination, has run away from home to prove that there are wonderful things in the world out there! Before long, she finds herself in the employ of a shady showman, William "Stub" Newell, the owner of a prehistoric, petrified giant! She and the Giant become instant "imaginary friends," but all is not well. When the unscrupulous circus impresario, P.T. Barnum, offers a hefty sum to buy Newell's profitable, prehistoric attraction and is refused, he comes up with a scheme to steal Stub's business right out from under his nose forcing Emily to sort through what is fact, what is fiction, and what's all in her imagination.

Kit Goldstein Grant's new musical, based on the true story of New York's famed Cardiff Giant, features a strong female protagonist, and a catchy score packed with wonderfully whimsical music and clever lyrics. The Giant Hoax is a fun, family musical that bursts with excitement - and even a bit of history - as a cast of colorful characters takes you on a journey to the past by way of a young girl's imagination.

The Giant Hoax is the first main stage production for IndieWorks Theatre Company after years of festival productions, cabarets, concerts, and a film.

The runtime is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

The Giant Hoax is presented by IndieWorks Theatre Company in association with Visceral Entertainment. Producers: Judith Manocherian, Tom Gavin, Christopher Michaels & Jeremy Terry; Scenic Designer: Theron Wineinger; Costume Designer: Tyler Carlton Williams; Lighting Designer: Conor Martin Mulligan; Props Designer: Michael Henry Grant; Music Assistant: Gaby Manks; Production Stage Manager: Katherine Bolynn*; Publicist: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR; General Management/Executive Producer: Visceral Entertainment.

*These Actors and Stage Managers are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

