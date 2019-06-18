THE SONGS OF JACOB RYAN SMITH Feature at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Stories of Me and You: The Songs of Jacob Ryan Smith on July 9th, 2019. Stories of Me and You is an anthology concert featuring current and up-and-coming Broadway talent exploring the work of musical theater writer Jacob Ryan Smith. Stories of Me and You seeks to discuss the world at large through music, tackling familiar subjects of love and isolation, as well as untouched topics of addiction, political sacrifice, and the bystander effect.

Stories of Me and You will feature Leanne Antonio, Emma Ashford, Michael Bingham, Emily Harkins, Gordia Hayes, Matthew Edward Kemp, Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress), Cheech Manohar (Mean Girls), Daniel Neale, Yassi Noubahar (One Thousand Nights and One Day), Mia Pak (In the Green), Nathanael Phillips, Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures), Christina Saffran (A Chorus Line), Joe Serafini, and Nina White.

Stories of Me and You will be Jacob Ryan Smith's New York debut, featuring selections from MR. SIPPLE (2018 Eugene O'Neill New Musical Theater Festival Semi-Finalist), PAINLESS: The Opioid Musical, an educational musical featuring orchestrations by Tony nominee and Olivier Award winner August Eriksmoen, and Midnight Channel: The Musical, an internet musical based off of the hit video game Persona 4, with over one million accumulated listens on SoundCloud. Stories of Me and You is directed by Yoni Weiss, music directed by Spencer Channell, assistant directed by Peter Scattini, and features orchestrations by Cole Abod.

Stories of Me and You: The Songs of Jacob Ryan Smith plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 9, 2019 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/the-songs-of-jacob-ryan-smith/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. 54Below.com





