Photo Flash: Ben Cameron Visits FORBIDDEN BROADWAY

Ben Cameron stopped by to visit the cast of the hit Off-Broadway production of Gerard Alessandrini's hilarious musical spoof of all things theatre Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, now in its final week of a return limited engagement at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue) where performances resumed January 15, 2020 followed by an official re-opening on January 19, 2020. Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation plays its final performance Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2020 at 2:30pm.

Check out the photos below!

Alessandrini continues to lampoon The Great White Way's biggest shows and stars in this new edition, which he directed. Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation features spoofs of Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, the current Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, and Dear Evan Hansen; the new generation of Broadway stars including Billy Porter, Santino Fontana, Karen Olivo, and Alex Brightman; exciting turns by Bette Midler, André De Shields, Bernadette Peters, and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and several surprises. Gerry McIntyre (Spamilton) is the choreographer. The return engagement is presented in association with John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Peter Brash, David Zippel, and Gerard Alessandrini, with Tzili Charney.

The cast features Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, and Joshua Turchin, with Fred Barton on piano.

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation plays the following performance schedule: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 p.m., Thursday at 2:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. & 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Please Note: There are no Thursday evening performances.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You