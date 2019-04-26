Photo Flash: Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE NILE Celebrates 75 Years At The Players Theatre

What happens when the sting of betrayal's flame is fanned by the heat of the Nile? MURDER! Agatha Christie's classic play Murder on the Nile, celebrates its 75th birthday this year having opened in Scotland at the Dundee Reparatory Theatre on January 17, 1944. Be Bold Productions has mounted a faithful production of her smoldering work Off-Broadway at the Player Theatre.

The story centers on a young socialite and "it girl" of the 1937's, Kay Ridgeway (Emily Brady), who has led a charmed life. Blessed with beauty, enormous wealth, and a new husband (Mason James Mickley), she embarks on a honeymoon voyage down the Nile. Fatal circumstances ensue when the idyllic surroundings are shattered by a shocking and brutal murder. Under scrutiny is a multitude of memorable passengers, all with a reason to kill. The tension and claustrophobia builds, as a shocking and audacious conspiracy is laid bare.

Directed by Mikaela Kaf! ka, the play features a cast of crafty characters including; Islam Balbaa as the Steward, Sue-Ellen Mandell as the wealthy and demanding Miss ffoliot-ffoulks, John Dillon as the neerdowell in hiding, Eric Fletcher as the doctor from some obscure little European country unnamed, Joseph Raik as the little too pious Cannon, Laurel Andersen as the scorned ex-lover, Brenda Bell as the not so simple - simple, hardworking gal and niece of Miss ffoliot-ffoulks, Lara SchrÖer as the scrumptous French maid and Dustin Schlairet and Carla Costabile as the unsinkable beadseller who greet everyone including the audience. With such a line-up of suspicious eccentrics, the audience knows they going along for a ride with the voyage of the damned.

As if a 1930's Nile river boat wasn't exotic enough, the Be Bold production is enhanced with live music celebrating the exotic timbres of the Middle East with original music composed by Michael Sgouros.

Murder on t! he Nile opened April 12 and runs through April 27th at The Players Theatre located at 115 MacDougal Street (between Bleecker and West 3rd). Tickets can be purchased at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1008167 or by calling 212-352-3101 or at the box office which opens daily at 11a. Student rush tickets are available for $20. Visit www.BeBoldNY.com.





