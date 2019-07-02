Photo Flash: ASSISTANTS THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre

Bryan Blaskie and Manny Hagopian made their Off-Broadway debut with Assistants the Musical. The show opened on June 22, 2019 at the Players Theatre in Greenwich Village. The cast includes Chance Brayman, Benjamin Diamond, Jamie Dillon Grossman, and Belén Moyano.

When TV's biggest showrunner announces a new career direction, it sends her assistant Tara - and the rest of Los Angeles - into a frenzy. Navigating the industry proves harder than expected for the Assistants as secret alliances are made, trust is manipulated, and emotions get in the way of business.

Assistants premiered at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2015 where it was named Best Full-Length World-Premiere Musical by StageScene LA. It was featured in LA Music Blog as one of the top five musicals at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, was named the #1 "can't-miss show" by TimeOut LA, and won 3rd place in NMI's search for New Musicals.

Assistants runs through July 21. For tickets and more information, visit www.assistantsthemusical.com

Photo Credit: JABPhotos.com





