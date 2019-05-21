Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents MAN AND SUPERMAN

Gingold Theatrical Group continues the 14th Season of Project Shaw, Art as Activism: A Theatrical Survival Guide, a special series of evenings of plays that embrace human rights and free speech. All of GTG's programming, inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, are designed to provoke peaceful discussion and activism.



On Monday May 20th, Project Shaw presented Bernard Shaw's Man and Superman, directed by GTG Artistic Director David Staller, and starring Kate Abruzesse (numerous regional credits including Baltimore Center Stage, Chautauqua Theatre Co, Shakespeare & Co, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival), Rajesh Bose (Henry VI for NAATCO, India Pale Ale for Manhattan Theater Club, Indian Ink at Roundabout), Christian DeMarais (Hamlet - Public Theater, The School for Scandal, Out of Bounds - The Lark), Susannah Perkins (currently starring on Broadway in Network), Thom Sesma (currently: Fruiting Bodies; recent credits include Superhero, Sweeney Todd, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui), Christian Conn (The Wild Project, Comedy of Errors), Ryan Spahn (Daniel's Husband, Summer and Smoke), Paxton Whitehead (Habeas Corpus, The Crucifer of Blood, Absurd Person Singular Camelot, Noises Off, A Doll's House, Rondelay, Candida,), Lenny Wolpe (GTG's Heartbreak House, Bullets Over Broadway, The Drowsy Chaperone, Wicked, The Sound of Music, Mayor the Musical, Copperfield), and Karen Ziemba (GTG's Heartbreak House, Curtains - Tony & Drama Desk nominations, Never Gonna Dance - Tony nomination, Contact - Tony Award & Drama Desk Award), Steel Pier - Tony & Drama Desk nominations, I Do I Do - Drama Desk nomination, And the World Goes 'Round - Drama Desk Award).



A Shaw comedy of Hellish proportions: Jack, a confirmed bachelor, is determined to keep clear of Ann's matrimonial designs on him. He flees across continents and even, in the dream act of Don Juan In Hell, to Hades for a chat with the Devil, and back again, to avoid entrapment. But, finally, her intelligent will is too much for him. This incendiary play will be performed complete, though in a Shaw-approved two hour and 45-minute version.

Rajesh Bose, Ryan Spahn, Christian DeMarais, Christian Conn, Thom Sesma, Paxton Whitehead, Karen Ziemba, Susannah Perkins and Kate Abbruzzese



Stage Managers Chrysten Peddie and Ingrid Pierson and Associate Director Stephen Brown-Fried join-Rajesh Bose, Ryan Spahn, Christian DeMarais, Christian Conn, Thom Sesma, Paxton Whitehead, Karen Ziemba, Susannah Perkins and Kate Abbruzzese



Founding Artistic Director David Staller Stage Managers Chrysten Peddie and Ingrid Pierson and Associate Director Stephen Brown-Fried join-Lenny Wolpe, Rajesh Bose, Ryan Spahn, Christian DeMarais, Christian Conn, Thom Sesma, Paxton Whitehead, Karen Ziemba, Susannah Perkins and Kate Abbruzzese



Thom Sesma



Christian Conn, Christian DeMarais and Rajesh Bose



Ryan Spahn



Lenny Wolpe



Susannah Perkins, Kate Abbruzzese and Karen Ziemba



