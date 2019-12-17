Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents I'LL LEAVE IT TO YOU By Noel Coward

Gingold Theatrical Group continues the 14th Season of Project Shaw, Art as Activism: A Theatrical Survival Guide, a special series of evenings of plays that embrace human rights and free speech. All of GTG's programming, inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, are designed to provoke peaceful discussion and activism.

Marcia Milgrom Dodge directed a cast that features Fred Applegate, Cynthia Darlow, Jason Gotay, Cady Huffman, Charlotte Maltby, Robert Petkoff, Emily Rynasko, Paige Silvester, Robbie Simpson, and Emma Stratton.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Project Shaw Presents I'll Leave It To You by Noel Coward

Tonight's Cast-Jason Gotay, Robbie Simpson, Robert Petkoff, Fred Applegate, Emily Rynasko, Emma Stratton, Paige Silvester, Charlotte Maltby, Cynthia Darlow and Cady Huffman

Jason Gotay, Robbie Simpson, Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Director), Robert Petkoff, Fred Applegate, Emily Rynasko, Emma Stratton, Paige Silvester, Charlotte Maltby, Cynthia Darlow and Cady Huffman

Jason Gotay, Robbie Simpson, Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Director), Robert Petkoff, Fred Applegate, Emily Rynasko, Emma Stratton, Paige Silvester, Charlotte Maltby, Cynthia Darlow and Cady Huffman are joined by Kate Mandracchia and Alex Kesner

David Staller joins Jason Gotay, Robbie Simpson, Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Director), Robert Petkoff, Fred Applegate, Emily Rynasko, Emma Stratton, Paige Silvester, Charlotte Maltby, Cynthia Darlow, Cady Huffman and Kate Mandracchia and Alex Kesner

Jason Gotay, Fred Applegate and Robert Petkoff

Jason Gotay, Fred Applegate and Robert Petkoff

Jason Gotay,Robbie Simpson, Fred Applegate and Robert Petkoff

Jason Gotay,Robbie Simpson, Fred Applegate and Robert Petkoff

Cynthia Darlow

Robbie Simpson, Fred Applegate, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Robert Petkoff and Jason Gotay

Emily Rynasko, Emma Stratton, Paige Silvester, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Cady Huffman, Cynthia Darlow and Charlotte Maltby

David Staller

Marcia Milgrom Dodge and David Staller

Marcia Milgrom Dodge

Emily Rynasko, Jason Gotay, Paige Silvester, Charlotte Maltby, Robbie Simpson and Cady Huffman

Jason Gotay

Paige Silvester

Charlotte Maltby

Emily Rynasko

Cady Huffman

Robbie Simpson

Cady Huffman, Charlotte Maltby and Robbie Simpson

Paige Silvester, Robert Petkoff and Cady Huffman

Emma Stratton

Emma Stratton and Cynthia Darlow

Jason Gotay and Emma Stratton

Robert Petkoff

Fred Applegate

David Staller

Marcia Milgrom Dodge

Emily Rynasko, Jason Gotay, Paige Silvester, Charlotte Maltby, Robbie Simpson, Cady Huffman, Robert Petkoff, Cynthia Darlow, Emma Stratton and Fred Applegate

Fred Applegate

Paige Silvester and Charlotte Maltby

Emma Stratton

Robert Petkoff and Cady Huffman

Robert Petkoff Cady Huffman and Charlotte Maltby

Cady Huffman, Charlotte Maltby, Cynthia Darlow, Emma Stratton and Fred Applegate



