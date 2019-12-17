Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents I'LL LEAVE IT TO YOU By Noel Coward
Gingold Theatrical Group continues the 14th Season of Project Shaw, Art as Activism: A Theatrical Survival Guide, a special series of evenings of plays that embrace human rights and free speech. All of GTG's programming, inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, are designed to provoke peaceful discussion and activism.
Marcia Milgrom Dodge directed a cast that features Fred Applegate, Cynthia Darlow, Jason Gotay, Cady Huffman, Charlotte Maltby, Robert Petkoff, Emily Rynasko, Paige Silvester, Robbie Simpson, and Emma Stratton.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
