Lucille Lortel Theatre Presents JAIME LOZANO & THE FAMILIA: SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT UNPLUGGED In May

Lucille Lortel Theatre will present Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs by an Immigrant unplugged, a one-night-only concert on May 30.

Jaime Lozano returns to the Lucille Lortel Theatre to perform acoustic versions of songs from his acclaimed albums, Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 1, Vol. 2, and a preview of his upcoming Vol. 3. Tickets, which start at $5, are currently on sale at www.lortel.org.

Mexican musical storyteller Jaime Lozano has quickly established himself as “a force to be reckoned with in musical theater, in Latin music or wherever else he wants to go,” says Lin-Manuel Miranda, who brought on Lozano to assist with orchestrators for the film adaptation of In The Heights. In his original songs that are showcased on his Songs by an Immigrant albums, Lozano authentically portrays the challenges that many first and second generation U.S. immigrants face. Those experiences include finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, pursuing the American Dream, and searching for ways to build bridges instead of walls.

As both the evening's conductor and creator, Lozana will be joined onstage by his Familia, an all-star Latine lineup of Broadway and beyond musicians and singers. They include vocalists Mayelah Barrera (El Otro Oz), Florencia Cuenca (Real Women Have Curves), Robi Hager (Spring Awakening), and Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), along with musicians Ludovica Burtone (violin), Saúl Cosme (guitars), Joel Mateo (percussion), Yahir Montes (guitars), Taya Ricker (violin), Ruben Rodriguez (bass), Laura Sacks (viola), and Agustin Uriburu (cello). “Where Jaime and The Familia go, love leads the way,” declares Broadway World.

Tickets

The one-night-only concert of Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs by an Immigrant unplugged will take place on May 30, 2024 at 7:30pm at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, located at 121 Christopher Street in Manhattan. All tickets are choose what you pay: $5, $20, and $40, and can be purchased at www.lortel.org. Ticket prices include all fees. $5 tickets are available through May 16 only.

About Jaime Lozano

Jaime Lozano is a Mexican multi-hyphenate musical theatre storyteller considered by Lin-Manuel Miranda as the “next big thing” on Broadway. American Theatre Wing's Jonathan Larson Grant 2022. Joe's Pub Working Group 2020-2022. The Civilians R&D Group 2020-2021. JACK Resident Artist 2021. Lincoln Center Resident Artist 2023. Selected works: El Otro Oz - formerly The Yellow Brick Road - (Off-Broadway & National Tour), Carmen La Cubana (European Tour), Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 “Best of Fest” Production), A Never-Ending Line (Comédie Nation in Paris, France & Off-Broadway), Savage (UAB at Birmingham), Present Perfect (Live & In Color), Desaparecidas (JACK). Albums: “A Never-Ending Line,” “Jaime Lozano and the Familia: Songs by an Immigrant” released by Broadway Records. “Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2,” released by Concord Theatricals Recordings. Film: In The Heights (orchestrations), Tick, Tick… Boom! (cameo in Broadway composers scene). His project “Jaime Lozano & The Familia” has performed sold out concerts at venues such as Joe's Pub, 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Two River Theater, and more recently as part of the prestigious Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series. Currently working on Broadway en Spanglish, and Frida, The Musical. BFA: Music & Composition, Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León; MFA: NYU/Tisch, Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (Full Tuition Scholarship); part of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. Proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America, AFM Local 802, BMI and GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY member.

About Lucille Lortel Theatre

Lucille Lortel Theatre's mission is to foster both new and established artists, increase awareness and appreciation of Off-Broadway, and uphold fair and equitable business and artistic practices in service of creating a larger, more diverse community of theatre makers and audiences. The Company builds on the legacy of its founder, Lucille Lortel (1900–1999), who was a champion of work by Samuel Beckett, Caryl Churchill, Athol Fugard, Jean Genet, Adrienne Kennedy, Larry Kramer, Terrence McNally, Marsha Norman, Sam Shepard, and Wendy Wasserstein. In addition to its Off Broadway theatre, which has been in continuous operation since 1955, the Company is renovating a three-story carriage house in Chelsea that will act as the Company's new headquarters. Its programs include The Alcove at the Lortel, a commissioning and development program for early and mid-career playwrights; the 121 Project, a bespoke development program for new musicals; NYC Public High School Playwriting Fellowship, Fellowships in NYC Theatre at Bennington College, Lucille Lortel Awards and Playwrights' Sidewalk, Internet Off-Broadway Database (IOBDB.com), and Non-Profit Theatre Strategic and Management Services. www.lortel.org.