Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
The event featured performances by Klea Blackhurst, Conor Ryan, Stephanie Umoh and more!
The York Theatre Company is back in action! Just last night, friends of the York gathered for its first in-person event in 15 months- Reunion on the Rooftop. BroadwayWorld was there at the Mondrian Hotel for the festivities and you can check out photos below!
The York recently announced the continuation of its 50th Anniversary Season at its new temporary home at The Theatre at St. Jean's (184 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues). Following a devastating flood due to a water main break in January 2021 at its home at Saint Peter's Church, the company will temporarily relocate to The Theatre at St. Jean's. The Fall 2021 season includes three special one-night-only concert events: The York's 50th Anniversary Concert Celebration; the New York concert premiere of the musical Blue Roses; and the 29th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala - in addition to the premiere Mainstage run of the new musical Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood.
For additional information, please visit the website at www.yorktheatre.org.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Gerry McIntyre and James Morgan
Kadyn Kuioka and Kylie Kuioka
Evans Haile, Pamela Hunt and Laurence Holzman
Deniz Cordell and Lauren Cupples
Riki Kane Larimer and Jamie deRoy
Bernard Carragher and Evans Haile
The York Theatre Board of Directors and guests-Laurence Holzman, Joan Ross Sorkin W. David McCoy, Millie McCoy, Elisa Loti Stein, Riki Kane Larimer, Molly Pickering Grose, Bernard Carragher, Matt Gurren, James Ludwig, James Morgan, Gerry McIntyre and Evans Haile
Ifedayo (Thomas) Gatling (MTTP Student)
Gizelle Ysaigue (MTTP Student)
Flor Rosales-Euceda (MTTP Student)
James Ludwig
Kadyn Kuioka
Kadyn Kuioka and Kylie Kuioka
James Morgan and Gerry McIntyre
Deniz Cordell (Music Director)
Nick Gerrity
Michael D'Angora and Tom D'Angora
Alana Gramer
MTT Students-Gizelle Ysalgue, Flor Rosales-Euceda, Charlie Beck and Ifedayo (Thomas) Gatling
Luba Mason, Michael D'Angora and Tom D'Angora
MTTP Students-Flor Rosales-Euceda, Gizelle Ysalgue, Charlie Beck and Ifedayo (Thomas) Gatling
Flor Rosales-Euceda, Gizelle Ysalgue, James Ludwig, Charlie Beck and Ifedayo (Thomas) Gatling
Klea Blackhurst and Jacqueline K. Parker