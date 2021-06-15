Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP

The York Theatre Company is back in action! Just last night, friends of the York gathered for its first in-person event in 15 months- Reunion on the Rooftop. BroadwayWorld was there at the Mondrian Hotel for the festivities and you can check out photos below!

The York recently announced the continuation of its 50th Anniversary Season at its new temporary home at The Theatre at St. Jean's (184 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues). Following a devastating flood due to a water main break in January 2021 at its home at Saint Peter's Church, the company will temporarily relocate to The Theatre at St. Jean's. The Fall 2021 season includes three special one-night-only concert events: The York's 50th Anniversary Concert Celebration; the New York concert premiere of the musical Blue Roses; and the 29th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala - in addition to the premiere Mainstage run of the new musical Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood.

