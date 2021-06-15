Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP

The event featured performances by Klea Blackhurst, Conor Ryan, Stephanie Umoh and more!

Jun. 15, 2021  

The York Theatre Company is back in action! Just last night, friends of the York gathered for its first in-person event in 15 months- Reunion on the Rooftop. BroadwayWorld was there at the Mondrian Hotel for the festivities and you can check out photos below!

The York recently announced the continuation of its 50th Anniversary Season at its new temporary home at The Theatre at St. Jean's (184 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues). Following a devastating flood due to a water main break in January 2021 at its home at Saint Peter's Church, the company will temporarily relocate to The Theatre at St. Jean's. The Fall 2021 season includes three special one-night-only concert events: The York's 50th Anniversary Concert Celebration; the New York concert premiere of the musical Blue Roses; and the 29th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala - in addition to the premiere Mainstage run of the new musical Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood.

For additional information, please visit the website at www.yorktheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Gerry McIntyre and James Morgan

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Kadyn Kuioka and Kylie Kuioka

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Evans Haile, Pamela Hunt and Laurence Holzman

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Deniz Cordell and Lauren Cupples

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Riki Kane Larimer and Jamie deRoy

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Bernard Carragher and Evans Haile

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Jamie deRoy and Luba Mason

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
The York Theatre Board of Directors and guests-Laurence Holzman, Joan Ross Sorkin W. David McCoy, Millie McCoy, Elisa Loti Stein, Riki Kane Larimer, Molly Pickering Grose, Bernard Carragher, Matt Gurren, James Ludwig, James Morgan, Gerry McIntyre and Evans Haile

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Ifedayo (Thomas) Gatling (MTTP Student)

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Gizelle Ysaigue (MTTP Student)

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Flor Rosales-Euceda (MTTP Student)

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
W. David McCoy

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
James Ludwig

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Conor Ryan

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Conor Ryan

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Kadyn Kuioka

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Kadyn Kuioka and Kylie Kuioka

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
James Morgan and Gerry McIntyre

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
James Morgan and Gerry McIntyre

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Deniz Cordell (Music Director)

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Deniz Cordell

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Nick Gerrity

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Michael D'Angora and Tom D'Angora

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Evans Haile

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Alana Gramer

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Klea Blackhurst

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
MTT Students-Gizelle Ysalgue, Flor Rosales-Euceda, Charlie Beck and Ifedayo (Thomas) Gatling

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Michael D'Angora and Tom D'Angora

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Luba Mason, Michael D'Angora and Tom D'Angora

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
MTTP Students-Flor Rosales-Euceda, Gizelle Ysalgue, Charlie Beck and Ifedayo (Thomas) Gatling

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Flor Rosales-Euceda, Gizelle Ysalgue, James Ludwig, Charlie Beck and Ifedayo (Thomas) Gatling

Photos: Go Inside the York Theatre Company's REUNION ON THE ROOFTOP
Klea Blackhurst and Jacqueline K. Parker


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

NOS Dance

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy