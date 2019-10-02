Photo Coverage: DUBLIN CAROL Opens at The Irish Repertory Theatre

Irish Repertory Theatre presents Dublin Carol, written by Conor McPherson (The Seafarer) and directed by Ciarán O'Reilly (The Shadow of a Gunman). Performances began on September 20, 2019 on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage with an opening night on October 1, for a limited run through November 10, 2019.

John Plunkett is haunted by memories of a shameful past and shattered life. On Christmas Eve, an unexpected visit from his estranged daughter, Mary, forces John to confront his demons and grapple with his chance at redemption.

Tickets to Dublin Carol range from $45-$70 and are available now for Irish Rep members only. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday August 20 at 1pm and will be available through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org. A block of tickets for preview performances will go on sale at noon two weeks before first preview for $22 each as part of Irish Rep's $22 on 22nd Street initiative.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Jeffrey Bean



Cillian Hegarty



Sarah Street



Cillian Hegarty, Jeffrey Bean and Sarah Street



Ciaran O'Reilly (Director) joins with Cillian Hegarty, Jeffrey Bean and Sarah Street



Cillian Hegarty, Ciaran O'Reilly, Jeffrey Bean and Sarah Street



Cillian Hegarty, Ciaran O'Reilly, Jeffrey Bean, Sarah Street and Charlotte Moore



Kenneth Lonergan and Ciaran O'Reilly



