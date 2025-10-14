Photo: BEAU THE MUSICAL Now in Performances at St. Luke's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beau The Musical is now in performances at its new home at The Distillery at St. Luke’s Theatre. For this production of Beau the Musical, St. Luke’s Theatre has been completely transformed into a distillery with a fully functioning bar used throughout the performance. Beau The Musical opens on Monday, October 27, 2025. Check out a photo of the company here!

Beau The Musical is conceived and written by Douglas Lyons, with music by Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons, and lyrics by Douglas Lyons. The production is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes.



Set in Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee, Beau The Musical features eight actor-musicians telling the story of Ace Baker – a young queer singer-songwriter whose life is forever changed when he discovers his deceased grandfather, Beau, is actually still alive. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changed his life by putting a guitar in his hand.



Photo credit: Valerie Terranova

The company