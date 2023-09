Performances Added for World Premiere of WALK ON THROUGH: CONFESSIONS OF A MUSEUM NOVICE

MCC Theater will present additional performances for the World Premiere of Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice due to popular demand. Written and performed by Tony Award® winner Gavin Creel (Into the Woods), directed by Linda Goodrich (Loud Nite), and originally commissioned by The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice will begin performances on November 13 and will now play through December 23, 2023 at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater (511 W 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019).

Single tickets for the added performances begin at $99 and priority access tickets to Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice for Patrons & Subscribers are on sale now. General on sale will begin on Thursday October 12, 2023 at noon.

Tony and Olivier Award-winning actor and songwriter Gavin Creel had never been to The Metropolitan Museum of Art…until now. Inspired by the countless hours he spent wandering through The Met’s world-renowned collections at the invitation of the Museum’s Live Arts department for a MetLiveArts commission, Walk on Through is a thrilling new musical event featuring 17 original, infectious, pop-infused songs, each based on a different work in the collection. In his theatrical songwriting debut, Creel takes us on an intimate, relatable journey of discovery and transformation through the lens of the art that captured his imagination. Whether you are a museum lover or a fellow novice, this show invites you to take a walk with Creel and engage with art, song, and the creative process in a fresh and new way.

Joining Creel will be Sasha Allen (HAIR), Madeline Benson (Conductor, SIX), Chris Peters (“Chris Peters, Grown-Up Singer”), Corey Rawls (The Secret Life of Bees), Ryan Vasquez (MCC’s The Wrong Man) and Scott Wasserman (Hamilton).

Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice will feature scenic design by I. Javier Ameijeiras (Hamilton), costume design by Jeff Mahshie (Next to Normal), lighting design by Jiyoun Chang (Slave Play), sound design by Alex Neumann (Into the Woods), projection design by David Bengali (The Thanksgiving Play), and orchestrations and arrangements by Madeline Benson, Chris Peters, Corey Rawls, and Scott Wasserman. Madeline Benson is the Music Director and Scott Wasserman is the Electronic Music Designer. Laura Hirschberg is the Production Stage Manager and Nicole Johnson / Harriet Tubman Effect is the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Consultant. Casting is by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA.

Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice was originally commissioned by The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Live Arts Department. The show premiered at The Met in October 2021 and is now making its Off-Broadway debut at MCC Theater.

Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice was developed at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's 2022 National Music Theater Conference (Tiffani Gavin, Executive Director; Alexander Gemignani, Artistic Director).

The performance schedule for Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice is as follows: Wednesdays-Mondays at 7:00PM. Exceptions: There will be additional performances on Tuesdays November 14 and 21 at 7:00PM, Saturday November 25 at 2:00PM, Saturday December 2 at 2:00PM, Wednesday December 20 at 2:00PM, and Friday December 23 at 2:00PM. Two student matinees will be held on December 7 and 14 at 1:00PM. There will be no performances on Wednesday November 15, Thursday November 23, and Friday November 24.

MCC will also offer an audience conversation after the Tuesday November 21 and Saturday December 9 performances. A talkback with Gavin Creel and Linda Goodrich will follow the performance on Monday November 20. An open caption performance will be held on Wednesday December 6.

Subscriptions for MCC’s 2023/24 season start at $210 plus fees and include Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice, The Connector, and The Lonely Few, plus unlimited free ticket exchanges, 20% off guest tickets, waived ticket fees, and first access to tickets. MCC also offers a no-frills Flex Ticket package starting at $250.

For the most up to date covid safety policy be sure to monitor mcctheater.org/covid-safety.

The following organizations provide MCC Theater with General Operating and Production Support: Howard Gilman Foundation, Shubert Foundation, Laurents/Hatcher Foundation, Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, New York State Council on the Arts, Richenthal Foundation, Blanche & Irving Laurie Foundation, Charles & Lucille King Family Foundation Inc., Fan Fox & Leslie R. Samuels Foundation Inc., Lucille Lortel Foundation, Actors’ Equity Foundation.

MCC’s fall company-in-residence, The Playwrights Realm, presents the World Premiere production Mary Gets Hers, by Emma Horwitz and directed by Josiah Davis, which is playing through October 7. MCC will also present the World Premiere of The Connector, a new musical with music and lyrics by Tony Award winnerJason Robert Brown (Parade), a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman (Clive), and conceived and directed by Daisy Prince (The Last Five Years). The season will conclude in April 2024 with the NY Premiere of The Lonely Few, a new rock musical with music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak (Secret Soldiers), a book by Rachel Bonds (Sundown, Yellow Moon), and direction by Trip Cullman (MCC’s Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow) and Ellenore Scott (Titanique). MCC will also present FreshPlay and the 23rd Edition of Uncensored, presented by the MCC Youth Company Production in April 2024.

MCC Theater is one of New York’s leading nonprofit Off-Broadway companies, driven by a mission to provoke conversations that have never happened and otherwise never would. Founded in 1986 by Bob LuPone (1946-2022) and Bernie Telsey, and later joined by co-Artistic Director Will Cantler, as a collective of artists leading peer-based classes to support their own development as actors, writers and directors, MCC fulfills its mission of through the production of world, American, and New York premiere plays and musicals that challenge artists and audiences to confront contemporary personal and social issues, and robust playwright development and education initiatives that foster the next generation of theater artists and students.

MCC Theater’s celebrated productions include Guadalís Del Carmen’s Bees & Honey; Kate Nash’s Only Gold with a book by Andy Blankenbuehler and Ted Malawer; Donja R. Love’s soft; Ross Golan’s The Wrong Man; Aziza Barnes’ BLKS; Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play; Penelope Skinner’s The Village Bike; Robert Askins’ Hand to God (Broadway transfer; five 2015 Tony Award® nominations including Best Play); John Pollono’s Small Engine Repair; Paul Downs Colaizzo’s Really Really; Sharr White’s The Other Place (Broadway transfer); Jeff Talbott’s The Submission (Laurents/Hatcher Award); Neil LaBute’sreasons to be pretty (Broadway transfer, three 2009 Tony Award® nominations, including Best Play), Some Girl(s), Fat Pig, The Mercy Seat, and All The Ways To Say I Love You; Michael Weller’s Fifty Words; Alexi Kaye Campbell’s The Pride; Bryony Lavery’s Frozen (Broadway transfer; four 2004 Tony Award® nominations including Best Play, Tony Award® for Best Featured Actor); Tim Blake Nelson’s The Grey Zone; Rebecca Gilman’s The Glory of Living (2002 Pulitzer Prize finalist); Margaret Edson’s Wit (1999 Pulitzer Prize); and musicals including Alice by Heart, Ride the Cyclone, Carrie, and Coraline. Many plays developed and produced by MCC have gone on to productions throughout the country and around the world.

Over the years MCC has worked with thousands of students through the innovative MCC Youth Company, school partnerships, and student matinee programs.

Executive Director Blake West joined the company in 2006. MCC opened the doors to its new home in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, on January 9, 2019, unifying the company’s activities under one roof for the first time and expanding its producing, artist development, and education programming. MCC founding Co-Artistic Director Bob LuPone sadly passed away on August 27, 2022. MCC continues to honor his fierce need for engagement with the art, the artists, and the audience and remember the profound impact he had on everyone who entered its spaces.