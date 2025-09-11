Paris Opera Ballet to Present RED CARPET at New York City Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NEW YORK CITY CENTER will present Paris Opera Ballet, one of the most prestigious dance companies in the world, in their return to New York from October 9 through 12. For their first major engagement since 2012, the Company presents the New York premiere of Red Carpet by Hofesh Shechter, “London’s most vital choreographer” (TimeOut London).

Praised for his intense, visceral, and electrifying movement, Oliver Award-winning choreographer Hofesh Shechter began working with Paris Opera Ballet in 2018 setting previous pieces on the Company: The Art of Not Looking Back (2018), Uprising (2022), and In your rooms (2022). His latest piece, Red Carpet, is the first created for the company and had its world premiere at the Palais Garnier in June as part of the 150th Anniversary of the historic theater. Red Carpet features music and set design also created by Shechter, and dancers dressed by Chanel.

In an opulent underworld of glamour and glitz, 13 dancers move like frenzied club-goers driven by an electronic-folkloric score played live by a tuxedoed band of musicians. Red curtains and an extravagant chandelier fill the space, evoking the grandeur of the Palais Garnier and echoing the ghosts of its past. “A raw and sublime ballet, as emotional as it is full of dance,” (The Good Life) the contagious energy of the dancers and musicians feed off one another, transporting the audience into a trance-like state.

Choreographer Hofesh Shechter OBE is recognized as one of today’s most exciting artists, renowned for composing atmospheric musical scores to complement the unique physicality of his movement. He has staged and choreographed works on leading international dance companies including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Batsheva Ensemble, Candoco Dance Company, Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet, Nederlands Dans Theater 1, Royal Ballet (UK), and Royal Ballet Flanders. Schechter has choreographed for television, opera (notably the Metropolitan Opera), and received a Tony nomination for his choreography for the Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. He is Artistic Director of the UK-based Hofesh Shechter Company and is an Associate Artist of Sadler’s Wells.

With more than 350 years of history, the Paris Opera is renowned for its qualitative and wide programming, both at the Palais Garnier and the Bastille Opera house, but also for the unique architecture of its two theaters. With more than 400 performances per year, the Paris Opera offers rich ballet, opera, and concert programs, as well as programming specially made for younger audiences. The Paris Opera’s mission is to make works from the operatic and choreographic heritage available to as many people as possible, to promote the creation and performance of contemporary works, and to contribute to the professional training and development of singers and dancers. With almost 900,000 spectators each year, welcoming new audiences remains at the heart of the Paris Opera’s mission. To do so, the institution is always developing new projects to share and better communicate the taste and discovery of opera and dance.