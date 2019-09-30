Pan Asian Rep Announces Presenters and Performers for Gala

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre has announced, today, the roster of presenters and performers for their one-night only special event celebrating the upcoming season with the 43rd Art & Action Gala Dinner on Thursday evening, October 10, 2019 at The Golden Unicorn Restaurant in Chinatown (18 East Broadway at Catherine Street). Erin Quill and Henry Yuk return as Master of Ceremonies.

The 2019 Art & Action Honorees are: stage, film and TV actor, director and educator Lu Yu, A.R.T. / New York's Executive Director Virginia P. Louloudes, and founder and managing Partner of NCheng LLP Nerou Cheng.

Guest presenters will include playwright, director, actor and past recipient Ernest Abuba who will present to Nerou Cheng, Assistant Commissioner of NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Kathleen Hughes who will present to Virginia Louloudes, and filmmaker & actor Grace Chang who will present to Lu Yu.

The evening's entertainment will include a special performance by the Al Son Son Flamenco Troupe: Eduard Duyos, Natalia Sanchez, Shigeko Suga.

Tisa Chang, Artistic Producing director, stated, "Our Art & Action Annual Gala salutes and recognizes Artists and Community Leaders of distinction who have made a difference with their service and artistic endeavors."

The evening will be co-emceed by veterans Erin Quill (Avenue Q, King & I, and her blog, The Fairy Princess Diaries) and Henry Yuk (Teahouse, Yellow Fever, You Can't Take It with You). The Benefit Committee for the event includes Ernest Abuba, Richard Chang, Tisa Chang, Abigail Felder, David L. Fung, Lucy Kan, Victor Kan, Dora Lu, Erin Quill and Henry Yuk.

Special Guests include Barbara Blair (Garment District Alliance), producer Angelia Fiordellisi, Simone Genatt (Broadway Asia), Linda Herring, Chi Loek (OCA /NY), playwrights Damon Chuaand Penny Jackson, and more.

The festivities will begin at 6:00 p.m. with wine and appetizers and a sit down Chinese Banquet (Peking Duck, and traditional delectable treats) at 7:00 p.m., followed by the presentations co-hosted by Erin Quill and Henry Yuk. Individual tickets begin at $200 and sponsorship tables begin at $2,500. For additional information on Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, or to purchase tickets, please visit the website www.panasianrep.org, or via email at info@panasianrep.org. or by calling (212) 868-4030.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You