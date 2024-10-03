Page 73 to Present New Play Readings Featuring Work by Jake Brasch, Elinor T Vanderburg & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Page 73 is inviting you to see how they develop scripts through their readings this fall, now including post-reading conversations with the playwrights and receptions.

These readings allow their playwrights to explore in rehearsal and learn from hearing their scripts in front of live audiences, often for the first time. Because of their supporters, they are always offered at no charge to the public. Reservations are required at Page73.org - and fill up quickly!

Jake Brasch's Salutations, I'm Creative Dave (By Creative Dave), directed by Jess McLeod.

Thursday, October 3 at 7pm, and Friday, October 4 at 4pm

The Flea

20 Thomas Street

New York, NY 10007

About the play: Creative Dave is not your average housekeeping robot-he's an artist. In fact, he wrote this play! His dialogue may be catastrophically bad, but he has an essential message for his family. Written entirely from a robot's skewed perspective, Salutations, I'm Creative Dave queers the American Family Drama into a batshit comedy about a robot who hates his family.

About the playwright: Jake Brasch (he/they) is a queer, sober, Jewish clown from Colorado and a recent graduate from the playwriting program at The Juilliard School. The World Premiere of their play The Reservoir will be presented in 2025 as a co-production between the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Alliance Theatre, and Geffen Playhouse. Jake won the Kennedy Center's 2024 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award and is the inaugural recipient of the 2024 Terrence McNally Recovery Commission. They're a 2024 Page 73 Writers Group member, and a 2023-2024 Alliance/Kendeda Finalist. They're a proud recent graduate of Ensemble Studio Theatre's Youngblood. Jake holds commissions from Manhattan Theatre Club, The Acting Company, and the EST/Sloan Project. He holds a BFA from NYU Tisch (Experimental Theatre Wing/New Studio on Broadway).www.jakebrasch.com

Elinor T Vanderburg's Deep Salmon, directed by Lisa Milinazzo.

Wednesday, October 16 at 7pm

ART/NY Spaces @ 520

Aibel Studio

520 8th Avenue, 3rd floor

New York, NY 10018

About the play: January Daley has returned home to bury both her father and her childhood. Her estranged brother August is back, too, and eldest sister May is just trying to pull off the funeral without digging up the past. With May's cheeky teenager March in the mix, secrets start to surface, and Janney and August begin to see the past through new eyes - and rekindled hearts. But can they ever move forward if they're not allowed to look back? And why is their dad's home aide being so damn helpful?? And what the #&@$ is that smell coming from the fridge???

About the playwright: Elinor T Vanderburg writes plays for and about misfits, creating troubled chimerical landscapes populated by dark-humored antiheroes. She is a co-creative director of Fresh Ground Pepper and one half of the illusory theater company, underlords, alongside her partner, Drew. Elinor has recently written and developed work with SheNYC Arts, Exquisite Corpse Company, and The Actor's Studio. Born in DC, Elinor lives and works in Bushwick, Brooklyn with Drew, their children, Zara and Raffi, and their two calicos, Poppy and Mirri.

jose sebastian alberdi's Rachel, NV directed by Danya Taymor

Thursday, 10/31 at 7pm

Friday, 11/1 at 4pm

ART/NY Spaces @ 520

Aibel Studio

520 8th Avenue, 3rd floor

New York, NY 10018

About the play: Sam (believes in aliens, maybe) and Catherine (doesn't believe in anything) visit Rachel, Nevada (the closest human settlement to Area 51) and while there they strike up fast friendships with Teri (believes in God, wants to be a nun) and Orville (believes in aliens, drinks too much). As the group navigates their own personal griefs, beliefs, and the things they give up in order to be happy, they find out that sometimes it doesn't matter what's real or what isn't because bad things still happen regardless. A play about aliens, nuns, BDSM, and more.

jose sebastian alberdi's bogfriends directed by Joshua Kahan Brody

Monday, 11/4 at 3pm AND 7pm

ART/NY Spaces @ 520

Aibel Studio

520 8th Avenue, 3rd floor

New York, NY 10018

About the play: Tanner & Archie work at a museum. Finn & Cillian are Americans in Ireland. Osgar & Irial died over four thousand years ago. A play about power-dynamics, love, and preserving dead things (or trying to) that traverses place, time, and culture.

About the playwright: jose sebastian alberdi [note lowercase] is a New York-based Mexican-Basque-American playwright originally from California. sebastian was a 2023 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference playwright with his play bogfriends and has developed work with The Orchard Project, the Huntington Theatre Company, SpeakEasy Stage, Exquisite Corpse Company, Breaking & Entering Theatre Collective, Fresh Ink Theatre, and Teatro Chelsea. MFA from New York University, BA from Northeastern University. josesebastianalberdi.com

