PROJECT SHAW to Present Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders in VILLAGE WOOING

Gingold Theatrical Group will present the next presentation of the 2021 - '22 Season of Project Shaw, a special series of evenings offering some of Shaw's greatest works and those of his contemporaries, presented monthly at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre (2537 Broadway at 95th Street).

The season continues on Monday, December 13th (7pm) with Village Wooing, George Bernard Shaw's sparkling short romantic comedy. Village Wooing is the perfect antidote to the holiday blues. Celebrate Gingold's return to live in-person performances at Symphony Space with two beloved, multiple award-winning, Broadway stars, Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders. In this charming play, two people determined to remain single meet on an around-the-world cruise. This chance encounter changes their lives in the most unexpected ways! Written by Bernard Shaw in 1933 while he was, himself, taking his first world cruise.

This very special evening will include the presentations of GTG's Golden Shamrock Award to honor humanitarians and award-winning actors Maryann & Jay, as well as Ethan E. Litwin , a tireless supporter of the arts in New York and longtime member of the GTG Board. GTG's Golden Shamrock Award is given annually to celebrate artistic and cultural contributions to society, as inspired by Shaw's fiercely activist humanitarianism. Previous recipients include Tom Viola Terrence McNally and Brian Murray

"It's a party! In addition to the play and celebrating the end of this bizarre year, we'll be celebrating the three people we'd planned on honoring at our last-almost-happened gala that we'd had to cancel in March of last year. So, before the reading begins we'll present our Gingold Theatrical Group Golden Shamrock Award in recognition of artistic or cultural contributions to society to Maryann, Jay, and Ethan. The entire evening will still only be about an hour and a half long! Though we kept these play readings going online during the last year and a half, and we'll continue with an online presence, reconnecting with our in-person community is what we've most missed! We're just finishing the in-person off-Broadway production of Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession and decided to celebrate the end of this challenging year with a party, of sorts, with two of my favorite humans: Maryann and Jay," said Mr. Staller. "Just being with them is a party, and this incredibly surprising comedy is just the ticket!"

GTG is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy community. Symphony Space requires that all staff, artists, and patrons be vaccinated and that everyone (except performers on stage) wear masks while in the building. In order to ensure the health of their entire community, proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for all employees and audience members. Their policy requires complete COVID-19 vaccinations before the date of attendance, which is currently defined as fourteen days following the final dose of the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, or Astra-Zeneca vaccine. Proof of vaccination (the Excelsior Pass, the NYC COVID Safe Pass, a CDC vaccination card, and/or an official immunization record from outside the United States) will be required for entry into the theater. For everyone's safety, masks must be worn at all times.

For more information about Project Shaw and Gingold Theatrical Group contact 212-355-7823 or info@gingoldgroup.org, or visit online at www.gingoldgroup.org.