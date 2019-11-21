On Site Opera Will Present AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS at Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen

On Site Opera, an organization dedicated to presenting site-specific opera productions in non-traditional venues throughout New York City, will present the return of Gian Carlo Menotti's perennial one act opera Amahl and the Night Visitors at Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen December 4-8, following its critically acclaimed run in 2018.

A holiday opera for all ages, the production will be presented in partnership with Breaking Ground, New York's largest provider of permanent supportive housing for homeless, conducted by OSO Music Director Geoffrey McDonald, directed by OSO General & Artistic Director Eric Einhorn, and choreographed by Winston Benons, Jr. with a dynamic ensemble of professional singers that include Devin Zamir Coleman, Benjamin Barham-Wiese, Aundi Moore, Musa Ngqungwana, Daniel Belcher, Joshua Jeremiah,Jonathan R. Green and Julius Ahn; and joined by the American Modern Ensemble, a community choir of members who have experienced homelessness firsthand will sing beside them.

With themes of humility, generosity, love, community and faith, Amahl and the Night Visitors is inspired by Bosh's The Adoration of the Magi; a timeless fable that originally premiered on a live television broadcast in 1951. The opera is a retelling of the story of the Magi from the point of view of a young disabled boy named Amahl, who lives with his widowed mother in poverty among the

shepherds near Bethlehem. One night, three kings stop for shelter at their humble dwelling, having traveled from far following a wondrous star after the birth of Christ, with treasures for the newborn. As the story unfolds, Amahl's mother commits a great act of transgression in desperation, and the true miracle and meaning of life are revealed. In On Site Opera's contemporary and reimagined

production, the Three Kings are homeless men seeking shelter in the same soup kitchen in which Amahl and his Mother are taking refuge. The Shepherd Chorus is comprised of community members from the Breaking Ground tenant community, and the staging is done to surround the audience, adding to the production's immersive nature.

"This production explores the depth of impact that opera can truly have," explains Einhorn. "Each artistic and collaborative decision was made in such a way so as to support the fundamental themes and story of the opera while creating a production of real power and social impact," he continues. "We are thrilled to be able to revive it this year to provide New Yorkers with a holiday offering to highlight the real reason for the season."

As homelessness in New York City has reached the highest levels since the Great Depression of the 1930's, the production creates a greater sense of empathy between audiences and performers. While many who are touched by homelessness are often marginalized, the production does a small yet impactful part in bringing everyone closer to recognize a shared humanity, and the capability to always be kind, regardless of socio-economic status.

All patrons of Amahl and the Night Visitors are asked to bring a donation of non-perishable food items for the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen to help further their work and community support.

This production is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. Additional support by Mark and Lorry Newhouse.

General admission tickets are $40, available on October 15, and $25 standing room, available on November 21 at https://osopera.org/productions/amahl2019/





