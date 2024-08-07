Off-Broadway's Prospect Theater Company Re-brands as Prospect Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Off-Broadway’s award-winning Prospect Theater Company will re-brand as Prospect Musicals as the company celebrates 25 years of pioneering, developing, and producing new musical theater works.



The change to Prospect Musicals will be celebrated as part of the company’s 25th Anniversary Gala, which will be held on Monday, September 30th at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). The evening will include cocktails, dinner, and entertainment from special guests in celebration of this year’s to-be-announced Muse Award recipients.



The company also proudly launches a re-designed website at www.ProspectMusicals.org which will include a full archive of the organization’s past projects, to be rolled out over the upcoming season.



“In 1999, Prospect produced its first show for one weekend only, downtown in the West Village. In the twenty-five years since, we’re proud to have built an expansive creative community that includes both accomplished Tony Award winners and emerging artists who just landed in NYC a few months ago,” said Cara Reichel, Prospect Musicals’ Producing Artistic Director. “We look forward to many more years of providing a home for compelling voices bringing to life original musicals.”



“Prospect’s new name places our mission of creating musical theater at the center of our identity,” said Melissa Huber, Prospect Musical’s Managing Director. “Our dedication to bold new work and building an inclusive community will remain the same, even as we unveil a new logo and fresh look for the company’s marketing.”



To reserve tickets for the upcoming 25th Anniversary Gala evening, please visit www.ProspectMusicals.org.



Additional information on the gala, including Muse Award recipients, hosts, performers, and more, will be announced shortly.

