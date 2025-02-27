Off-Broadway's HYPROV Filmed For Television Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The show that combines improv and hypnosis, HYPROV, is continuing its string of standing-room-only performances, announcing a sell-out at Ottawa’s National Arts Centre’s Southam Hall. Following successful residencies in New York and Las Vegas, and consistent sell-outs during its two-year North American tour, HYPROV has now captured its unique theatrical experience in a television special, which was filmed on February 2nd and will soon be available for distribution.

“HYPROV has proven itself as a must-see theatrical phenomenon,” says Colin Mochrie, the Emmy-nominated comedian who co-created the show alongside world-renowned hypnotist Asad Mecci. The show has garnered extraordinary acclaim, with The New York Times declaring “it killed,” Forbes hailing it as “crazy comedy,” and The Wall Street Journal praising it as “catnip for those who relish spontaneity.” Time Out New York awarded it four stars, calling it “hilarious and fascinating,” while The New Yorker said, “Say yes to HYPROV.”

The newly recorded special, directed by Joan Tosani, who has directed live television events such as Canadian Idol, Big Brother Canada, Canada’s Got Talent, and the Juno Awards, captures the show’s signature blend of hypnosis and improvisation, offering an innovative, proven comedy format with multiple possibilities. The filmed content is flexible and will serve as a standalone special or the foundation for a potential episodic series, allowing a wide range of programming options.

"It's like giving someone a superpower - the ability to be completely fearless on stage" adds Mochrie. "When you remove self-doubt, what remains is pure creativity" says Mecci.

The television special promises to capture the essence of the live show, where each performance is wholly unique. HYPROV invites twenty participants from the audience to be hypnotized live on stage and then perform improvised scenes, referred to as "experiments," with Mochrie and other top-tier improv comedians. This high-risk, high-reward premise results in unscripted, one-of-a-kind comedic moments that keep audiences coming back time and again. The show also features live music, adding an additional layer of spontaneity and excitement to the performance.

HYPROV played Off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre in 2022 and was produced by Sarah Power and Executive Produced by Cody Lassen.

Theatre and comedy lovers can still enjoy the live show at upcoming tour dates that include Montreal (MTelus) and Boston (The Wilbur). Tickets available at www.hyprov.com/tour

