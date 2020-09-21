Off Broadway League Announces Casey York as New President

The organization also announced two new officers, Evan O'Brient as 2nd VP, and Steven Chaikelson as Treasurer.

The Off Broadway League today announced the election of Casey York as its new President. The organization also announced two new officers, Evan O'Brient as 2nd VP, and Steven Chaikelson as Treasurer and four new board members: Emily Currie, Toni Davis, Teresa Gozzo, and Kyle Provost. York replaces Terry Byrne who served in the role of President for two years and was on the Board of directors since 1993. The leadership transition at the volunteer-led organization occurs six months into an unprecedented and historic shutdown that has resulted in the suspension or cancellation of countless Off-Broadway productions to date, with no reopening date established.

"Our industry has been decimated by the twin pandemics of COVID-19 and systemic racism and the pervasiveness and persistence of state-sanctioned violence against Black people. We know the industry will not be the same when we re-open after this pandemic, and we must take this opportunity to reimagine and lay the groundwork for the industry-wide changes that are necessary," says Incumbent President York, adding "I recognize that we are a predominately white organization which doesn't accurately reflect the broader Off-Broadway community, or our home city of NYC. We are committed to doing the work required to become a more equitable, just and inclusive organization and to holding ourselves accountable for meeting these goals."

In the next six months the Off Broadway League will form a standing Board Committee on EDI, examine its by-laws and membership practices to remove obstacles and barriers to membership, enhance educational offerings for emerging managers and producers, and hold more open forums to increase transparency and participation among the broader membership.

