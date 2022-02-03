ONASSIS Starring Anthony Skordi to Premiere in March

The name that used to strike fear and envy in many, that of shipping magnet, Aristotle Onassis, will now be coming as an Off-Broadway production of Onassis. The one-man show, written and starring renowned British actor, Anthony Skordi, opens March 4 and runs through the 20th, 8pm. at The American Theatre of Actors, 314 West 54th St., NY, NY.

After a phenomenal reception for its recent presentation in Athens, Greece, Onassis presents New York theater goers with the chance to listen in on Aristotle Onassis's inner thoughts as he muses across all aspects of his life, from his poor childhood, acquired wealth and fame, in addition to those famous love affairs and marriages. British thespian, Anthony Skordi completely embodies the Greek force that was Aristotle Onassis.

Onassis is directed by actor/director Dikran Tulaine with sound and lighting by George Nicholas.

For more information visit: https://americantheatreofactors.org/