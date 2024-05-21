Pitchblack Immersive Experiences To Present ODD MAN OUT In NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PITCHBLACK Immersive Experiences, in association with Radio Drama Network, is set to launch its upgraded production of Odd Man Out, bringing audiences on an exciting journey as they “travel” from New York to Buenos Aires in a 360-degree sensory experience.

Following two previous highly acclaimed productions, this new version will begin from the moment “passengers” enter the building right up to the moment they arrive in the Argentinean capital.

Premiering at the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture's Shiner Theatre, Odd Man Out begins performances on Friday, June 28, for a limited engagement set to run through Sunday, July 21, with an official opening night set for Tuesday, July 2.

Tickets start at $10, with First Class tickets also available to include a drink in the lounge, priority boarding, a drink and food item when you arrive in Buenos Aires, and other special treats. Spanish-language performances will also be available. For tickets and information, visit: OddManOutNYC.com.

Through a LIVE immersive sensorial experience designed to ignite the senses and the imagination, Odd Man Out tells the story of Alberto, a blind musician flying home from New York to Buenos Aires, Argentina, after decades of self-exile. Guests arrive via the airport lounge and gate as they prepare for their journey and are then guided to their seats in a pitch-black cabin. As the flight progresses, Alberto tells his life stories to his seatmates, while they imagine his journey as he perceives it: in complete darkness. They experience his life as a young man in 1960s Argentina and then in New York City. By engaging the ears, nose, skin, and palate, travelers are absorbed into a story of love, prejudice, and fears that were left behind. Upon arrival and disembarkation in Buenos Aires, passengers will have the opportunity to take in the beauty, life, and hope of their destination alongside fellow passengers – stay, commune, and enjoy local foods and drinks provided by Criollas and available for purchase.

"With PITCHBLACK Immersive Experiences, darkness allows us to perceive the world in a new way, and we extend that perception into how we create,” explains Carlos Armesto, CEO/Producer. “Odd Man Out was created with and performed by members of the blind and low-vision community; and because we do not create elaborate sets, costumes or lighting effects, we are able to execute highly sustainable practices, and are endorsed by One Green Planet, the leading source for sustainable living."

The production began at Teatro Ciego in Argentina in October 2019 as a fully live, immersive theatrical production. Teatro Ciego has a 15-year history of creating live experiences in complete darkness. In the U.S., Odd Man Out was presented in a semi-live format at The Flea during Winter 2021/2022; before returning to a fully staged live production at the Bristol Riverside Theatre in December 2022.

Odd Man Out is written by Martín Bondone and features direction by Bondone, Facundo Bogarín, and Carlos Armesto. Production team includes Matías Guzmán (storytelling review), Martine Sainvil (storytelling review), Rafael Esteban (production management), Giorgia Valenti (Line Producer), D Henry Hanson (Production Stage Manager), and Julio Vaquero Ramos (Assistant Stage Manager / Sound Tech.)

The cast of Odd Man Out features Carmen Borla, Gonzalo Trigueros, Bree Klauer, Agustina Cedraschi, Andrés Montejo, Lorenza Bernasconi, Mauricio Marte, Rafael Esteban, and Giorgia Valenti.

Collaborators on Odd Man Out include One Green Planet (Sustainability Partner), VISIONS Services for the Blind, Criollas, Repertorio Español, Glitchworks, and Yondr.

ABOUT PITCHBLACK IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES

PITCHBLACK Immersive Experiences is a U.S. endeavor born of a partnership between U.S. theatreC (Carlos Armesto, lead producer) and Teatro Ciego of Argentina. PITCHBLACK is dedicated to creating theatrical experiences in complete darkness. A PITCHBLACK theatrical experience may be with others in a crowded room with performers around you, or it may be alone in the comfort of your home. But it will always be in darkness.

ABOUT RADIO DRAMA NETWORK

The Radio Drama Network (Melina Brown, President) was founded by legendary audio drama director and producer, Himan Brown, to support art forms that use the spoken word to enrich our culture. Himan was a champion of all storytellers, from the tradition of the earliest stranger who wandered from town to town with tales of the latest news, to Academy Award winning writers that contributed to his thousands of radio dramas, to the writers silenced by the Red Scare who were just trying to feed their families. During the height of radio, he created hundreds of radio series such as Inner Sanctum, Little Italy, Grand Central Station, Dick Tracy, The Shadow, Bulldog Drummond, and The Thin Man. Following television's rise, he resurrected audio drama on the airwaves with CBS Radio Mystery Theater and Adventure Theater, continuing to create shows and series well into his 90s. Himan created the Radio Drama Network as a family foundation to continue his philanthropic work. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who doted on his great-grandchildren. Himan Brown died three weeks' shy of 100 years old in 2010.

