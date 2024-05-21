Harrison Greenbaum to Debut WHAT JUST HAPPENED? at Asylum NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off his 650-performance run as the first-ever comedian or comedy magician to headline a Cirque du Soleil show (Cirque du Soleil's Mad Apple at the NY-NY Hotel & Casino), award-winning performer Harrison Greenbaum brings his solo comedy+magic show back to where it all started - New York City - beginning June 1st, at Asylum NYC (123 E. 24th St.) every Saturday at 7 PM.

Putting a well-earned spotlight on Harrison Greenbaum, who has been featured on America's Got Talent, Last Comic Standing, Conan, and more, this unique comedy+magic show deftly combines Harrison's "smart, witty, and lightning quick punchlines" (Scene Tracker) with original and irreverent magic, demonstrating why the Society of American Magicians recently declared Harrison the "Funniest. Magician. Ever."

Join Harrison as he takes audiences on a gut-busting, jaw-dropping theatrical rollercoaster ride. As Penn Jillette, of the legendary magic duo, Penn & Teller, put it: "We loved it... Harrison has everything you could possibly want to please Penn & Teller: really good comedy, really good magic, and blasphemy."

This unique comedy+magic show represents the culmination of over two decades of developing, writing, and performing. The show debuted at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York in 2010, where it was a sold-out smash and the venue's first-ever comedy magic show. Since then, the show has toured both domestically and internationally to such venues as the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the Magic Castle in Hollywood, California, and the Sydney Opera House. The show was also the first and only magic show to be featured at the Comedy Cellar in New York, Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles, and the National Comedy Center, as well as the first and only magic show to be presented by the National Lampoon.

A NY Times Critics' Pick when it played at the Cutting Room, the Times wrote: "His stand-up is fast-paced, smart and interactive, and his illusions reveal the same caliber of creativity and cleverness." Or as Larry Wilmore, executive producer of Black-ish and creator of The Bernie Mac Show, put it: "Harrison has mastered being very funny in comedy and very f***ing awesome in magic."

Harrison has also won several awards for his show, including the Andy Kaufman Award for originality and creativity in comedy, the Senator Crandall Award for originality and creativity in magic, and a Presidential Citation from the International Brotherhood of Magicians. Harrison was also recently made an Associate Member of the Inner Circle of the Magic Circle (A.I.M.C.) with Silver Star, an elite designation given by the President of the Magic Circle for exceptional performance.

Don't miss the comedy+magic event decades in the making, LIVE at Asylum NYC! For tickets and more, visit the venue's website, https://asylumnyc.com/harrison-greenbaum. (Note: Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened? is intended for ages 18 and up.) Asylum NYC is located at 123 W 24 St., NY, NY 10010. For more information on the show, visit https://WhatJustHappenedShow.com.

