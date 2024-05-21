Red Bull Theater to Honor Alfred Molina & K. Ann McDonald at Red Bulls Gala Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alfred Molina will be honored with the Matador Award for Extraordinary Achievement in Classical Theater and K. Ann McDonald will receive the George Mayer Award for Extraordinary Service to Classical Theater at the Running of the Red Bulls Gala Benefit on Monday June 3rd (6pm). This intimate soirée, celebrating Red Bull’s 20th anniversary season, will be held on the expansive terrace of the chic Bowery Hotel (335 Bowery at East 3rd Street) and will feature an evening of live entertainment, fine dining, and great company,

“What a thrill to be capping our 20th anniversary season with this joyful gathering, celebrating two extraordinary people. In addition to honoring the esteemed Alfred Molina for his extraordinary achievements as an actor—and recognizing the indispensable support of the K. Ann McDonald for her extraordinary service to classical theatre and Shakespeare. It will be an absolute joy to gather our community, to celebrate our 20th year sharing great classic stories Off-Broadway!” said Mr. Berger.

Julie Taymor will present the Matador Award to Mr. Molina. John Douglas Thompson will present the George Mayer Award for Extraordinary Service to Classical Theater to Ms. McDonald.

The evening will be hosted by Patrick Page (RBT: Coriolanus, The Duchess of Malfi; most recently: All the Devils Are Here - Lortel Award: Outstanding Solo Show; Hadestown - Tony Award nomination, Grammy Award; Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Lion King) and feature a performance by Amber Gray (Countess Hélène in Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812 - Theatre World Award; Persephone in Hadestown - Outer Critics Circle Award; Tony, Drama League and Lortel award nominations; other credits include the World Premiere of Stephen Sondheim’s Here We Are at The Shed and Macbeth on Broadway with Daniel Craig & Ruth Negga).

Special guests and presenters will include Michael Cerveris, Robert Cuccioli, Paige Davis, Stephen DeRosa, Tovah Feldshuh, Zainab Jah, Mark Linn-Baker, Ismenia Mendes, Miriam Silverman, Mary Testa, Marc Vietor, and more to be announced shortly, Mr. Vietor will direct the evening’s entertainment.

Comments