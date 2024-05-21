PEARL NECKLACE: A GAY SEXCAPADE To Be Presented As Part Of The 2024 Queerly Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Jamie Brickhouse will present his solo show Pearl Necklace: A Gay Sexcapade written and performed by him.

Pearl Necklace: A Gay Sexcapade is Jamie Brickhouse's (voices on Beavis and Butthead; 6-time Moth Slam champ, New York Times published author) fourth solo show. On the eve of marriage—an institution Jamie resisted for 30 years—he replays his sex life, which gives new meaning to the term parks and recreation. “Pearl Necklace is a funny, sharp, and hysterical romp” through Jamie's amorous adventures in bathrooms, beaches, bookstores, and appallingly decorated apartments “delivered with a bawdy panache and a naughty sense of the comic.” Called “a natural raconteur” by the Washington Post, Jamie's darkly comic stories of his sybaritic journey reveal his struggle to shed shame and guilt and reach self-acceptance before finally tying the knot.

Award-winning writer and storyteller Jamie Brickhouse has recorded voices on Beavis and Butthead, appeared on PBS-TV's Stories from the Stage and The Moth Podcast, and his daily #storiesinheels TikTok videos have over 5 million views, a million likes, and 75 thousand followers. He's the creator of the award-winning and critically acclaimed memoir and solo show Dangerous When Wet: Booze, Sex, and My Mother, as well as the award-winning shows I Favor My Daddy: A Tale of Two Sissies and Stories in Heels: True Tales of the Glamorous Women Who Changed My Life. He is a 6-time Moth storytelling champion, National Storytelling Network Grand Slam champion, 99-Second Story Grand Slam champion, and Literary Death Match champion. Jamie and his husband “Michahaze” divide their time between two very gay islands: Fire Island and Manhattan.

The production will be presented as part of the 2024 Queerly Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Friday, June 14 at 10:30pm and Sunday, June 23 at 7pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

