OKAN Will Perform Virtual Concert From Flushing Town Hall Next Month

On May 14, Flushing Town Hall presents the award-winning, contemporary duo OKAN in a virtual performance for audiences across the globe. Co-leaders Elizabeth Rodriguez and Magdelys Savigne will be available for a live Q&A after the performance.

Taking their name from the word for "heart" in the Afro-Cuban religion of Santeria, OKAN is a women-led ensemble that fuses Afro-Cuban roots with jazz, folk, and global rhythms in songs about immigration, courage and love.

Born in Havana, Cuba, Elizabeth Rodriguez is a classically trained violinist who served as concertmaster for Havana's Youth Orchestra. Magdelys Savigne hails from Santiago de Cuba and graduated with honours in orchestral percussion from Havana's University of the Arts. Both are also Grammy-nominated artists for their contributions to Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, of which they are former members.

Having recently worked with Bomba Estereo, Lido Pimienta, and Bianca Gismonti, OKAN follows up on their Juno-nominated and Independent Music Award-winning debut album Sombras, with their sophomore release Espiral, out on the Lulaworld Records label. The Juno award is the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy award in the US and is awarded annually to outstanding musicians.

CBC Music says "Espiral, the astonishing followup to their Juno-nominated 2019 debut, push[es] Latin jazz into new and unexpected territories...[Espiral is] lush and vibrant, urgent but specific and deeply intentional."

On May 14 at 7:00 PM (ET), Flushing Town Hall will be streaming OKAN's performance on their YouTubeChannel and band co-leaders Elizabeth Rodriguez and Magdelys Savigne will be available for a live Q&A after the stream. The performance will be only available to ticketed viewers. Tickets are available online for $5 ($6 total including $1 convenience fee).