OH, MARY! Star Bianca Leigh Will Bring Solo Musical BUSTED to the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Oh, Mary! star Bianca Leigh will return with a special performance of her acclaimed tour-de-force musical comedy, BUSTED: THE MUSICAL on Sunday, August 25 at Laurie Beechman Theatre.

Tickets are $15 for general admission or $24 for VIP (which includes reserved seating and a meet and greet/photo op). Please note that there is also a $25 food/drink minimum.

In BUSTED, Bianca Leigh recounts the events surrounding her ‘misunderstanding’ with law enforcement against the backdrop of the 'Black Monday' stock market crash of 1987. While cooling her heels in The Tombs awaiting arraignment, Bianca looks back at her past and tries to make sense of how a skinny kid from New Jersey with dreams of becoming a great Shakespearean actress ended up as a high-priced dominatrix. This special staged reading will feature Bianca’s hilarious writing and tour-de-force performance as she revisits her past as a young Trans woman in early transition and brings to vivid life more than a dozen characters she encountered then, from her disappointed mother to the sadistic corrections officer who enacts the ultimate humiliation.

BUSTED features original songs by Tony winner Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), Tony nominee and Pulitzer Pride finalist Taylor Mac (A 24-Decade History of Popular Music), OBIE winner Ellen Maddow (The Talking Band), Jeff Domoto (Cornbury: The Queen’s Governor), Super Buddha (Debbie Harry, Scissor Sisters), Matty Pritchardand Isam Rum (The Din), and William TN Hall.

"I was hoping to workshop a new version of BUSTED at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in the 2024-2025 season, " notes Leigh. "When it was announced that the Beechman was closing, I knew that I had to seize the opportunity to perform on this iconic stage one last time."

Bianca Leigh is an actress, singer, writer and educator. Miss Leigh is currently playing Louise in the critically acclaimed play OH, MARY! at the Lyceum Theatre. Other acting roles include Waxy Bush in MTC’s THE NAP (Understudy/performed), Franny Halcyon in TALES OF THE CITY THE MUSICAL:THE CONCERT at the Music Box, Time/Wind in Taylor Mac’s theatre epic THE LILY’S REVENGE at Here Arts Center, Tatiana in Paul Lucas’ award-winning verbatim piece TRANS SCRIPTS at ART, and Beatrice in Christina Anderson’s MAN IN LOVE at Kansas City Rep. Bianca also appeared as Mary Ellen in the groundbreaking film TRANSAMERICA and as Dr. Rachel Sandow on LAW & ORDER: SVU. Bianca wrote and performed her solo musical BUSTED, about the challenges and dangers facing a young Trans woman in pre-Disney New York, at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Her play, MBJrT, was part of the Monday Night Playwright Series at Kansas City Rep in 2018. She is featured in Laverne Cox’s documentary DISCLOSURE, an exploration of Trans representation in motion pictures and on television and can be heard on the Audible recording of Shakina Nayfack’s CHONBURI INTERNATIONAL HOTEL AND BUTTERFLY CLUB.

