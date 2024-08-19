ODD SALON to Move to Parkside Lounge in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FRIGID New York and Odd Salon will present Odd Salon NYC: BRAZEN, curated by guest curator Jennifer Batt. The popular bi-monthly show will take place at its new home Parkside Lounge on Wednesday, September 18 at 7pm (doors at 6:30pm).

Tickets ($25 in-person; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:736/. The performance will run approximately 2 hours.

Come hear stories of shameless stunts and bold behavior, rule breakers, society shockers, and nonconformists out to change the world at Odd Salon NYC: BRAZEN on Wednesday, September 18th at Parkside Lounge!

Sea is for Cabbage: How a Humble Head Spurred Exploration Shaped Civilization

Storyteller Matt Codner

Benvenuto Cellini: The Man Who Did Everything (And Lied About Doing Everything Else)

Storyteller Rain Wiegartner

From Peasant to Unifying Ruler: Toyotomi Hideyoshi

Storyteller Sarah Judd

Slammer? I Hardly Knew 'er!: Mae West (briefly) Goes to Jail

Storyteller John Vasari

Derangement of the Senses: The Brazen Decadence of French 19th Century Poets

Storyteller Leonard Apeltsin

Caresse Crosby and her Accidental Dinner with Hitler

Storyteller Ilise Carter



Odd Salon curates cocktail hour lectures highlighting strange-but-true stories from history, science, art, and adventure, live on stage, over cocktails. We bring experts and enthusiastic amateurs together to explore history’s overlooked and under-told stories, from legends of lost cities to masters of art forgery, engineering failures to murderous sideshow performers, daring heists, questionable taxidermy, and tales of epic revenge. Sometimes with stick figures. Founded in San Francisco, in 2014 by Annetta Black, Tre Balchowsky, and Rachel James, Odd Salon is inspired by the salonnières of the Enlightenment, the illustrated lectures of the Victorian period, and a strong desire to tell weird stories in good company. After several years of hosting salons in San Francisco, in 2018 we expanded to add a new chapter in New York City. We are a community project, centered around a Fellowship of speakers and an extended family of Members, and we have partnered with amazing organizations including the California Historical Society, the Long Now Foundation, the California Academy of Sciences, the tall ships of the Grey’s Harbor Historical Seaport, and the Exploratorium science museum. As a community-focused and mission-driven organization dedicated to the diffusion of unusual knowledge, we are proud to be a membership supported, fiscally sponsored project of the InterCulture Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization. https://oddsalon.com/

