NewYorkRep Presents CIVILWRIGHTS, A Ten-Minute Play Series

NewYorkRep (Gayle Waxenberg, Co-Founder, Executive Director),in association with Rashad V. Chambers and Five Ohm Productions, presents CivilWrights, a ten-minute play series, on Sun. January 17 at 7PM, streaming live at FiveOhm.TV. A response to the national crisis on systemic racism, four playwrights of color have written 10-minute mini plays on racism. This short play festival, a first in a series, will feature a range of subjects, perspectives and content within BIPOC realities, which explore the current and ongoing political and social climate around all forms of racism. Each series will be followed by a Town Hall style talk-back to foster conversation about equality and also create a more inclusive American Theatre.

CivilWrights is free and open to all with registration. Register online at FiveOhm.tv/nyrep/civilwrights.

Sunday's CivilWrights event features the following four plays and a Town Hall discussion with the cast and creators:

ANIMALS - THE LAST DAYS OF AMY COOPER

written and directed by Jerome A. Parker

featuring James Edward Becton, David Gowe & Jessica Myrh

Memorial Day. 2020. Worlds, eras and spirits collide when a bird watcher's commune with nature is suddenly disrupted.

N%##&R OF THE MONTH (OR FEEDING THE BEAST)

by Akin Salawu

directed by Kevin R. Free

featuring Scott Ahearn, Madsie "Rachel" Flynn, Gabriel Lawrence & Namakula Mu

Three co-workers, two black one white, at the progressive Reid Foundation argue with each other and their white boss on a zoom call about which social issue is most deserving of homepage coverage in the next newsletter and why.

WHERE WE AT.

by Ren Dara Santiago

directed by Bobby Roman

featuring Jared Wayne Gladly & TJ Weaver

Two folks chillin' over a recreational vice of choice dive into the existential nature of identity, relationships and life.

THOSE WISHING

by James Anthony Tyler

directed by Stevie Walker-Webb

featuring Ebony Marshall-Oliver & Jacob Daniel Smith

Oliviette, a black mother and Levante, her son, reason the best course of action to find Nate, Levante's younger brother, missing for 3 days. Their conversation turns to recent police shootings and murdering of blacks, protests, and racism as teens at the hands of police. Levante tries talking Oliviette out of calling the police for help, finally revealing a secret that changes everything.

"I am honored to co-produce this series with NewYorkRep," says Rashad V. Chambers, co-producer of CivilWrights. "I have always admired the organization's mission statement to inspire and compel social change. Our country and industry are in a place of awakening and I am grateful that we can not only create opportunities for BIPOC writers and directors, but also be catalysts for awareness and action."

Visit FiveOhm.tv/nyrep/civilwrights to register your attendance at CivilWrights.